Lancet editorial slams Modi govt on India's COVID crisis: 'Stifling criticism inexcusable'

"At the federal level, India's vaccination plan soon fell apart. The government abruptly shifted course without discussing the change in policy with states, expanding vaccination to everyone older than 18 years. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra were unprepared for the sudden spike in cases, quickly running out of medical oxygen, hospital space, and overwhelming the capacity of cremation sites. Others, such as Kerala and Odisha, were better prepared, and have been able to produce enough medical oxygen in this second wave to export it to other states," opined Lancet.