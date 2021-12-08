Lal masjid terrorists practically teaching students how to behead

Imran Khan
Oct 18, 2007
Lal masjid terrorists practically teaching student how to behead
Lal masjid terrorists practically teaching student how to behead
Why not callout sickness in Burma , I will never take you seriously because this was your avatar
aby banarsi dhakan hadood laws ki ABC to sekh lo phly jahan se jo sun liya chal pary
Dude this is so wrong... all their energies in this world are spent on hating people, thinking about killings
no one can touch them they know it . mullah aziz was threatening on camera islamabad police last time and poori state khaasi bakra bani khari thi
nothing productive and they teach sickness to mostly poor,rural little ones
We act tough on even TLP sometimes but these Saudi funded terrorists scare the s*** outta everyone
TBH i see very dark future of this country now . i have no idea where it will lead . now they are teaching kids and these kids will be future generation of pakistan . sometime i feel this federation will not last longer .
Can't believe why maulana Abdul Aziz isn't behind bars.
Pakistani qanoon sirf Karachi ki 4 district me lago hota hai.
Funniest is that this is 5 minutes from Kohsar market and wahan bache aur bachian kuch aur kar rahe hotay hain jiss ki wajeh se ye laal masjid wale unn ka sarr urra dein ge.
Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
Yea man too complete opposite neighborhoods.
Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
Not without blessings or reasons
These lal masjid and jamia hafsa people in Islamabad are like a minority living in a country.
ap bhi badshah hain phir sir
But whenever I crossed lal masjid in the past few years one thing is noticed is that the main road infront of lal masjid is blocked with some police and rangers presence. That's because intelligence agencies knew for quite time what's happening inside ,they just don't want them to create another international media scene .
I don't know what you are trying to say in the bolded part? Some youngsters close to these fanatics enjoying life spoken in the same breath with these fanatics? The young ones maybe 'burgers' or 'liberal' types but they are far more of asset to Pakistan than these damn fanatics could ever be!Funniest is that this is 5 minutes from Kohsar market and wahan bache aur bachian kuch aur kar rahe hotay hain jiss ki wajeh se ye laal masjid wale unn ka sarr urra dein ge. Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?