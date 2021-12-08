What's new

Lal masjid terrorists practically teaching students how to behead

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Sainthood 101 said:
Dude this is so wrong... all their energies in this world are spent on hating people, thinking about killings
nothing productive and they teach sickness to mostly poor,rural little ones
no one can touch them they know it . mullah aziz was threatening on camera islamabad police last time and poori state khaasi bakra bani khari thi :lol:
 
SQ8

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
Funniest is that this is 5 minutes from Kohsar market and wahan bache aur bachian kuch aur kar rahe hotay hain jiss ki wajeh se ye laal masjid wale unn ka sarr urra dein ge.

Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Sainthood 101 said:
We act tough on even TLP sometimes but these Saudi funded terrorists scare the s*** outta everyone
TBH i see very dark future of this country now . i have no idea where it will lead . now they are teaching kids and these kids will be future generation of pakistan . sometime i feel this federation will not last longer .
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Feb 21, 2015
Imran Khan said:
Lal masjid terrorists practically teaching student how to behead

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=595905844820764
Can't believe why maulana Abdul Aziz isn't behind bars.
But whenever I crossed lal masjid in the past few years one thing is noticed is that the main road infront of lal masjid is blocked with some police and rangers presence. That's because intelligence agencies knew for quite time what's happening inside ,they just don't want them to create another international media scene .
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
SQ8 said:
Funniest is that this is 5 minutes from Kohsar market and wahan bache aur bachian kuch aur kar rahe hotay hain jiss ki wajeh se ye laal masjid wale unn ka sarr urra dein ge.

Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
Pakistani qanoon sirf Karachi ki 4 district me lago hota hai.

Baqi jirga law
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Feb 21, 2015
SQ8 said:
Funniest is that this is 5 minutes from Kohsar market and wahan bache aur bachian kuch aur kar rahe hotay hain jiss ki wajeh se ye laal masjid wale unn ka sarr urra dein ge.

Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
Yea man too complete opposite neighborhoods.
These lal masjid and jamia hafsa people in Islamabad are like a minority living in a country.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
SecularNationalist said:
Can't believe why maulana Abdul Aziz isn't behind bars.
But whenever I crossed lal masjid in the past few years one thing is noticed is that the main road infront of lal masjid is blocked with some police and rangers presence. That's because intelligence agencies knew for quite time what's happening inside ,they just don't want them to create another international media scene .
ap bhi badshah hain phir sir

graduates from this terrosirst nursury are spreading venom all over pakistan and rangers police just sitting on the road .where go graduated from here ??????
 
Meengla

Meengla

Aug 1, 2009
SQ8 said:
Funniest is that this is 5 minutes from Kohsar market and wahan bache aur bachian kuch aur kar rahe hotay hain jiss ki wajeh se ye laal masjid wale unn ka sarr urra dein ge. Shehr e jana mein ba safa kaun hai?
I don't know what you are trying to say in the bolded part? Some youngsters close to these fanatics enjoying life spoken in the same breath with these fanatics? The young ones maybe 'burgers' or 'liberal' types but they are far more of asset to Pakistan than these damn fanatics could ever be!
 
