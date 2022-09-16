Lal Masjid once again Hijacked by Molvi Burqa & Co.

Maulana Aziz occupies Lal Masjid again ISLAMABAD: About 200 people, including teenagers and minors and some gunmen, under the leadership of former khateeb...

ISLAMABAD: About 200 people, including teenagers and minors and some gunmen, under the leadership of former khateeb of Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz occupied the worship place on Tuesday.The police cordoned off Lal Masjid with a well-equipped contingent and barbed wire while the cleric along with the gathering was inside.Police officers told Dawn on condition of anonymity that last night a few dozen people claiming to be natives of Rojhan came to Lal Masjid. After getting information about their presence, police reached the area and asked them to leave, to which they agreed.Later, over 200 people under the leadership of Maulana Aziz moved from Aabpara towards the mosque.After getting information, the area police once again reached the spot and asked the cleric to avoid creating scene and leave the area.The police, including the station house officer (SHO) Aabpara, tried to intercept the people but remained unsuccessful as some of them were armed with SMGs, the officers said.The police were informed by members of the group that they had come to take possession of the mosque. Later, they entered the mosque and the gunmen took positions at the gates, police said, adding hours later officials concerned sent a contingent to assist the area police.The mosque was cordoned off after the contingent reached there, they added. Head of the police public relations branch Awais Ahmed refused to comment on the situation.The acting public relations officer of the police, when contacted, said a meeting was going to take place over the issue. He said he would contact senior officers for their comments.