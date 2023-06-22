Lal Masjid mullahni gave threat of Suicide Attacks to Islamabad Police

Hero786 said: beacause Nawaz and his party PML N have links with them.

when ch. nissar was minister of internel affair he refused to take action against them

i think on that days abdul aziz invited ISIS in Pakistan



Same, PML N have links with Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat (es-Sipah e Sahhaba) who involves in killings of shia and barelvi, also involves hijacking of barelvi mosques in several cities.

Hero786 said: if you look dawn news article,it seems he was banned not to address ( i think).



in past abdul aziz invited isis in pakistan, after several years of lal masjid operation

his brother gave threat for suicide attacks to military before lal masjid operation

I oppose the militants and terrorists ofcourse but our state always fails to take action at the right time, they allow these people to build up and then use it for media propaganda. The outcome is many innocent people die, even children. Playing with people lives is not a joke, first the state allows young children to be brainwashed and then take action to kill them. We still have thousands of Maddrasas operating who are brainwashing young children, what has the state done to address this problem? More corruption, more looting.Pmln always had deep links with the militants and its ideology but now the establishment and Pmln are on one page. So that's like slap on the face.Not sure if he gave threat or not but on his phone call with Aljazeera journalist, he said we have reached agreement with the government but after a while the operation was launched.