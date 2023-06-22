What's new

Lal Masjid mullahni gave threat of Suicide Attacks to Islamabad Police

PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,316
6
4,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Why didn't they close the place after the military operation? Why did they release the Maulana after his arrest. The governments on purpose allows these type of situations to build up and then play dirty politics. How the hell are these people still getting their funding to run the place.

Hero786 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671696621455720450

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671577175315685391
Click to expand...

The heading is wrong, She never said that, she's trying to say your messing with us but your forgetting the suicide bombers, if one comes you will loose your sleep. It doesn't mean she is threatening to suicide bomb the police. Typical **** Jahil mentality.

The government and state should negotiate with these people and end the situation, rather than letting it build up, how do these people get the funding to run the place?
 
Last edited:
Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
154
0
115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oracle said:
what they are demanding now ?
Click to expand...

i got this from dawn news:

ISLAMABAD: Lal Masjid’s Maulana Abdul Aziz dodged arrest on Wednesday after his guards put up resistance to the police party when he came out of the mosque after leading Zuhr prayers despite a ban on him from the authorities.

molvi burqa several times made request to ISIS to come Pakistan, there was a videolast time where womens were training how to behead someone with sword (there were using fake sword on that video). They had automatic weapons and gas masks on musharraf days. his brother gave threat of suicide attacks (via ttp) on musharraf days.
 
Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
154
0
115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakAlp said:
Why didn't they close the place after the military operation? Why did they release the Maulana after his arrest. The governments on purpose allows these type of situations to build up and then play dirty politics. How the hell are these people still getting their funding to run the place.



The heading is wrong, She never said that, she's trying to say your messing with us but your forgetting the suicide bombers, if one comes you will loose your sleep. It doesn't mean she is threatening to suicide bomb the police. Typical **** Jahil mentality.

The government and state should negotiate with these people and end the situation, rather than letting it build up, how do these people get the funding to run the place?
Click to expand...

beacause Nawaz and his party PML N have links with them.
when ch. nissar was minister of internel affair he refused to take action against them
i think on that days abdul aziz invited ISIS in Pakistan

Same, PML N have links with Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat (es-Sipah e Sahhaba) who involves in killings of shia and barelvi, also involves hijacking of barelvi mosques in several cities.
 
Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
154
0
115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
another fiasco is needed for money and legitimacy from the West. Why they went for Aziz's arrest?
Click to expand...

if you look dawn news article,it seems he was banned not to address ( i think).

in past abdul aziz invited isis in pakistan, after several years of lal masjid operation
his brother gave threat for suicide attacks to military before lal masjid operation
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,316
6
4,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hero786 said:
beacause Nawaz and his party PML N have links with them.
when ch. nissar was minister of internel affair he refused to take action against them
i think on that days abdul aziz invited ISIS in Pakistan

Same, PML N have links with Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat (es-Sipah e Sahhaba) who involves in killings of shia and barelvi, also involves hijacking of barelvi mosques in several cities.
Click to expand...

I oppose the militants and terrorists ofcourse but our state always fails to take action at the right time, they allow these people to build up and then use it for media propaganda. The outcome is many innocent people die, even children. Playing with people lives is not a joke, first the state allows young children to be brainwashed and then take action to kill them. We still have thousands of Maddrasas operating who are brainwashing young children, what has the state done to address this problem? More corruption, more looting.

Pmln always had deep links with the militants and its ideology but now the establishment and Pmln are on one page. So that's like slap on the face.

Hero786 said:
if you look dawn news article,it seems he was banned not to address ( i think).

in past abdul aziz invited isis in pakistan, after several years of lal masjid operation
his brother gave threat for suicide attacks to military before lal masjid operation
Click to expand...

Not sure if he gave threat or not but on his phone call with Aljazeera journalist, he said we have reached agreement with the government but after a while the operation was launched.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Jango
Drama outside Lal Masjid brings back painful memories
2
Replies
22
Views
224
Olympus81
O
Dalit
Saudi embassy advises its citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’
Replies
0
Views
326
Dalit
Dalit
PanzerKiel
Probable Suicidal Attack Against CTD Swat
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
4K
Neelo
Neelo
ghazi52
One policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10;
Replies
4
Views
625
Khan vilatey
K
Dalit
25 police checkpoints set up in Islamabad as part of ‘special’ security plan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom