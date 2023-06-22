Lal Masjid mullahni gave threat of Suicide Attacks to Islamabad Police

what they are demanding now ?
Why didn't they close the place after the military operation? Why did they release the Maulana after his arrest. The governments on purpose allows these type of situations to build up and then play dirty politics. How the hell are these people still getting their funding to run the place.
The heading is wrong, She never said that, she's trying to say your messing with us but your forgetting the suicide bombers, if one comes you will loose your sleep. It doesn't mean she is threatening to suicide bomb the police. Typical **** Jahil mentality.
The government and state should negotiate with these people and end the situation, rather than letting it build up, how do these people get the funding to run the place?
another fiasco is needed for money and legitimacy from the West. Why they went for Aziz's arrest?
beacause Nawaz and his party PML N have links with them.
when ch. nissar was minister of internel affair he refused to take action against them
i think on that days abdul aziz invited ISIS in Pakistan
Same, PML N have links with Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat (es-Sipah e Sahhaba) who involves in killings of shia and barelvi, also involves hijacking of barelvi mosques in several cities.
if you look dawn news article,it seems he was banned not to address ( i think).
in past abdul aziz invited isis in pakistan, after several years of lal masjid operation
his brother gave threat for suicide attacks to military before lal masjid operation
PML N?beacause Nawaz and his party PML N have links with them.