What's new

Lakshadweep: Muslims Locals Oppose New School Dresscode Imposed By Central Indian Administration

H

Hphobe

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2022
116
0
102
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

New Dress Code in Lakshadweep Schools: Islanders Oppose Change in Girls' Uniform​

Girls may now have to wear half-sleeve shirts and divided skirts.​

SMITHA TK
Updated: 11 Apr 2022, 8:46 PM IST
INDIA
4 min read
New Dress Code in Lakshadweep Schools: Islanders Oppose Change in Girls' Uniform

i
Lakshadweep parents have raised concerns about a tender notice that the Union Territory's education department issued on 8 April. As per the notice, the school uniform pattern of girl students will undergo a change – short-sleeves instead of long ones and divided-skirts instead of salwar-kameez.
The notice was issued by Rakesh Singhal, director of education, Lakshadweep.
The notice is being seen as the latest one among a slew of changes introduced after the appointment of Praful Khoda Patel as the UT's administrator. Earlier, the UT had introduced Goonda Act, two-child policy for panchayat poll aspirants, and a beef ban.
A delegation of legislators met with the director of education on Monday, 11 April, to register their opposition to the change in the uniform. The delegation stated that the imminent change "may not abide by the culture of the island's people."

www.thequint.com

New Dress Code in Lakshadweep Schools: Islanders Oppose Change in Girls' Uniform

Girls may now have to wear half-sleeve shirts and divided skirts.
www.thequint.com www.thequint.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
After Kashmir, 97 % Muslim majority Lakshadweep island becomes new Hindutva lab
Replies
0
Views
299
Drizzt
D
KedarT
Amid Protests, Kerala Government School Implements Gender-Neutral Uniform
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
KedarT
KedarT
Bilal9
An Indian island paradise escaped COVID-19. Then a Hindu nationalist official arrived
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Conspiracy of turning India into another Islamic State
Replies
0
Views
255
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Akshay89
  • Locked
California Panel Claims Indian Muslims Face Impending Genocide
Replies
5
Views
253
Akshay89
Akshay89

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom