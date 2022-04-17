Lakshadweep: Muslims Locals Oppose New School Dresscode Imposed By Central Indian Administration

New Dress Code in Lakshadweep Schools: Islanders Oppose Change in Girls' Uniform
Girls may now have to wear half-sleeve shirts and divided skirts.SMITHA TK
Updated: 11 Apr 2022, 8:46 PM IST
INDIA
4 min read
i
Lakshadweep parents have raised concerns about a tender notice that the Union Territory's education department issued on 8 April. As per the notice, the school uniform pattern of girl students will undergo a change – short-sleeves instead of long ones and divided-skirts instead of salwar-kameez.
The notice was issued by Rakesh Singhal, director of education, Lakshadweep.
The notice is being seen as the latest one among a slew of changes introduced after the appointment of Praful Khoda Patel as the UT's administrator. Earlier, the UT had introduced Goonda Act, two-child policy for panchayat poll aspirants, and a beef ban.
A delegation of legislators met with the director of education on Monday, 11 April, to register their opposition to the change in the uniform. The delegation stated that the imminent change "may not abide by the culture of the island's people."
New Dress Code in Lakshadweep Schools: Islanders Oppose Change in Girls' Uniform
Girls may now have to wear half-sleeve shirts and divided skirts.
www.thequint.com