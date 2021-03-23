What's new

Lakshadweep: Centre proposes ban on cow slaughter, beef

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
217
0
321
Country
India
Location
India
https://www.census2011.co.in/data/religion/district/587-lakshadweep.html

Life imprisonment proposed for violation; all offences under the Draft Regulation are cognisable, non bailable and attracts a maximum fine of rupees five lakhs
Sabrangindia27 Feb 2021
Lakshadweep: Centre proposes ban on cow slaughter, beef

The Ministry of Law and Justice has prepared a draft of Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, 2021, and placed it in public domain for comments from the public till March 28.

This draft proposes a total ban on slaughter of cow, calf of a cow (females and males), bull, bullock with punishment of life imprisonment in case of violation. Section 5 of the draft rules lays down:

Section 5 - Prohibition against slaughter without certificate from Competent Authority
(1) Notwithstanding any law for the time being in force or any usage to the contrary, no person shall slaughter or cause to be slaughtered any animal unless, he has obtained in respect of such animal a certificate in writing from the Competent Authority appointed for the area that the animal is fit for slaughter.
(2) No certificate under sub-section (1) shall be granted in respect of—
(a) a cow;
(b) the calf of a cow, whether male or female and if male, whether castrated or not;
(c) a bull;
(d) a bullock;
The regulation (section 7) prohibits transportation from one part to another part of the Union Territory for the purpose of slaughter unless it is for “bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purpose.”

Section 8 seeks to ban beef products as it states, “No person shall directly or indirectly sell, keep, store, transport, offer or expose for sell or buy beef or beef products in any form.” Under the same section, any vehicle or conveyance which is used to transport beef or beef products will be liable to be seized by the officer appointed for the same and it shall stand forfeited to the Union Territory.

Section 10 provides for penalties under which, if a person is convicted for the offence of slaughtering a cow, calf, bull or a bullock, will be “punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to imprisonment for life but shall not be less than ten years and with fine which may extend to five lac rupees but shall not be less than one lac rupees.”
It also deems slaughtering a cognisable and non-bailable offence.
The Draft Regulations may be read here:
https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/ktYKeV6jdYFCVo

https://sabrangindia.in/article/lakshadweep-centre-proposes-ban-cow-slaughter-beef
 
thesolar65

thesolar65

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 3, 2012
4,915
-12
9,758
Country
India
Location
India
Just see, "Muslim Majority" and just think what will happen when an area becomes Muslim Majority?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Bad news for those still looking for gold in cow milk
Replies
5
Views
63
jamahir
jamahir
Hindustani78
Indian Govt to set up labs at ports to check illegal cow meat export
Replies
1
Views
273
Sky lord
Sky lord

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom