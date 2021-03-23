Lakshadweep: Centre proposes ban on cow slaughter, beef

https://www.census2011.co.in/data/religion/district/587-lakshadweep.html
Life imprisonment proposed for violation; all offences under the Draft Regulation are cognisable, non bailable and attracts a maximum fine of rupees five lakhs
Sabrangindia27 Feb 2021
The Ministry of Law and Justice has prepared a draft of Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, 2021, and placed it in public domain for comments from the public till March 28.
This draft proposes a total ban on slaughter of cow, calf of a cow (females and males), bull, bullock with punishment of life imprisonment in case of violation. Section 5 of the draft rules lays down:
Section 5 - Prohibition against slaughter without certificate from Competent Authority
(1) Notwithstanding any law for the time being in force or any usage to the contrary, no person shall slaughter or cause to be slaughtered any animal unless, he has obtained in respect of such animal a certificate in writing from the Competent Authority appointed for the area that the animal is fit for slaughter.
(2) No certificate under sub-section (1) shall be granted in respect of—
(a) a cow;
(b) the calf of a cow, whether male or female and if male, whether castrated or not;
(c) a bull;
(d) a bullock;
The regulation (section 7) prohibits transportation from one part to another part of the Union Territory for the purpose of slaughter unless it is for “bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purpose.”
Section 8 seeks to ban beef products as it states, “No person shall directly or indirectly sell, keep, store, transport, offer or expose for sell or buy beef or beef products in any form.” Under the same section, any vehicle or conveyance which is used to transport beef or beef products will be liable to be seized by the officer appointed for the same and it shall stand forfeited to the Union Territory.
Section 10 provides for penalties under which, if a person is convicted for the offence of slaughtering a cow, calf, bull or a bullock, will be “punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to imprisonment for life but shall not be less than ten years and with fine which may extend to five lac rupees but shall not be less than one lac rupees.”
It also deems slaughtering a cognisable and non-bailable offence.
The Draft Regulations may be read here:
https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/ktYKeV6jdYFCVo
https://sabrangindia.in/article/lakshadweep-centre-proposes-ban-cow-slaughter-beef
Life imprisonment proposed for violation; all offences under the Draft Regulation are cognisable, non bailable and attracts a maximum fine of rupees five lakhs
Sabrangindia27 Feb 2021
The Ministry of Law and Justice has prepared a draft of Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, 2021, and placed it in public domain for comments from the public till March 28.
This draft proposes a total ban on slaughter of cow, calf of a cow (females and males), bull, bullock with punishment of life imprisonment in case of violation. Section 5 of the draft rules lays down:
Section 5 - Prohibition against slaughter without certificate from Competent Authority
(1) Notwithstanding any law for the time being in force or any usage to the contrary, no person shall slaughter or cause to be slaughtered any animal unless, he has obtained in respect of such animal a certificate in writing from the Competent Authority appointed for the area that the animal is fit for slaughter.
(2) No certificate under sub-section (1) shall be granted in respect of—
(a) a cow;
(b) the calf of a cow, whether male or female and if male, whether castrated or not;
(c) a bull;
(d) a bullock;
The regulation (section 7) prohibits transportation from one part to another part of the Union Territory for the purpose of slaughter unless it is for “bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purpose.”
Section 8 seeks to ban beef products as it states, “No person shall directly or indirectly sell, keep, store, transport, offer or expose for sell or buy beef or beef products in any form.” Under the same section, any vehicle or conveyance which is used to transport beef or beef products will be liable to be seized by the officer appointed for the same and it shall stand forfeited to the Union Territory.
Section 10 provides for penalties under which, if a person is convicted for the offence of slaughtering a cow, calf, bull or a bullock, will be “punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to imprisonment for life but shall not be less than ten years and with fine which may extend to five lac rupees but shall not be less than one lac rupees.”
It also deems slaughtering a cognisable and non-bailable offence.
The Draft Regulations may be read here:
https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/ktYKeV6jdYFCVo
https://sabrangindia.in/article/lakshadweep-centre-proposes-ban-cow-slaughter-beef