Under the new Citizenship Amendment Act, Indian Govt. has been asked to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who arrived before December 25, 2014 from Bangladesh. However, the Home Ministry of India has already released a list of Bangladeshis living in India illegally. In a recent Lok Sabha written, Minister of State for Home Nitinand Rai said that more than one lakh Bangladeshis have been illegally staying in India after the expiry of their visas. The minister said many Bangladeshi's positions are illegal even after entering India via legal route. He said that the number of Bangladeshi who have been in India since entering India is 25942. Bangladeshi immigrants who came to India in 2018 are 49645.



However, the number of Bangladeshi nationals staying in India at the end of the visa period is 35055. However, the government did not report the number of thousands of people who are in various prisons in India as a matter of concern. But BJP leaders have at various times claimed that the number of Bangladeshis living illegally in India is more than billions. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Surya has softened a few, saying that no paper will be required for the 'Population Register' to be updated by next April.

He also said government officials would collect information from house to house at NPR. However, no paper has to be shown for any information. Opponents claim that the government is trying to enforce the NRC under the cover of NPR. Although it was informed on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry, the government has no plans to conduct NRCs in the entire country. The first NPR was made in the 2010. He was followed by 2015.









