What's new

Lakes and Mountains of Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,293
77
106,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lakes & Mountains of Pakistan

Lake of Mangla Dam

1632089417169.png




Walitangi Dam, Balochistan..

1632089487832.png





Sheosar Lake and Nanga Parbat in one frame..


1632089559077.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,293
77
106,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
While traveling from Skardu to Kharmang on Kargil Road, there are small and big bridges on the left hand side respectively.
Lake Zong is only a 30-minute walk from Gamba Shugran. Some more clicks from this but very beautiful lake by Bakhat Nasr are here.


Image





Image





Image




Image
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,293
77
106,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kharfak Lake is 3 km trek from the village (3 hours). The lofty gray mountains surrounding the lake add to the splendor of the Karakoram.


Image



Image




Image
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,293
77
106,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Located at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Deosai, Gilgit Baltistan, Kasara lake is 1,200 feet long and 600 feet wide.
The water of the lake is light blue The lake is small but so beautiful. When the drone flows above the lake, the shape of the lake looks like an eye.
@BakhatNasr


Image




Image




Image




Image
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,027
0
1,708
Country
United States
Location
United States
Guys all of these very beautiful lakes of Pakistan are the size of puddle when compared to the largest natural lake of Pakistan. It is called the RCD or HAMUN-E-MASHKEL, a seasonal lake located in Balochistan, right on the Iranian border.
Perhaps because of its remoteness or just sheer ignorance, most Pakistan don't know about this beautiful natural treasure of Pakistan. It is 87 km long, and 37 km wide.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 19, 2019
2,412
3
3,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Deltadart said:
Guys all of these very beautiful lakes of Pakistan are the size of puddle when compared to the largest natural lake of Pakistan. It is called the RCD or HAMUN-E-MUSHKEL, a seasonal lake located in Balochistan, right on the Iranian border.
Perhaps because of its remoteness or just sheer ignorance, most Pakistan don't know about this beautiful natural treasure of Pakistan. It is 87 km long, and 37 km wide.
Click to expand...
Alpine lakes have a different appeal than large lakes though. Part of it being the huge mountains in the backdrop it's difficult to create that puddle illusion with a large lake.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,293
77
106,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/Pakistaninpics
There are numerous lakes in Baltistan, some of which have become popular over time, while many lakes are yet to come to light. You'll find about 3 of those lakes in the linked article by

@BakhatNasr

1. Kharfak Lake
2. Kasara Lake
3. Zong Lake


Image




Image




Image


Gilgit Baltistan
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,293
77
106,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Karambar Lake is a high altitude lake located in ishkoman Valley of District Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan...


1632428006138.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

asad000003
10 Most Stunning Mountain Lakes of Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
328
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
The Indusland - Pakistan's Proud Identity and Heritage
Replies
0
Views
178
SkyWolf
S
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan's Ancient Lake which has dried up
Replies
13
Views
631
Meengla
Meengla
ghazi52
Glaciers of Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
439
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Gilgit Baltistan Tourism
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom