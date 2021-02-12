Lakes and Mountains of Pakistan

Guys all of these very beautiful lakes of Pakistan are the size of puddle when compared to the largest natural lake of Pakistan. It is called the RCD or HAMUN-E-MASHKEL, a seasonal lake located in Balochistan, right on the Iranian border.

Perhaps because of its remoteness or just sheer ignorance, most Pakistan don't know about this beautiful natural treasure of Pakistan. It is 87 km long, and 37 km wide.