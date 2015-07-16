Lake Manchar: Which is neither fully alive nor dying!

Sometimes I ask myself why almost all of my writing is about settlements of desolation, ruin and misery. Why are they on the people who were thrown into the mill of poverty by the class system without any guilt.I wonder why those mango trees are cut down for some form where for years and generations the parrots have been living in them, singing in their sweet language like honey and flying in the blue sky for their natural color. That nature left no stone unturned in bestowing its bounties on man.What is the fault of this cactus forest in which thousands of butterflies build their nests from their weak ones and lay their eggs in the days of strong storms so that they can maintain the balance of nature. There are thousands of such pain conditions in the dense forests of which we live.Every time this question arises in the depths of my heart and mind, I get the same answer that 'serum dukham dukham' means life is sorrow. But what is sorrow? When do we feel this pain? And it is still lying in wait when you are very happy. Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. When the mother sleeps with a lullaby in the hot afternoons.The lullaby and the touch of mother's loving hands that you feel on your forehead filled with a world of love and peace. In fact, in the existence of this lullaby and this touch, there is a distant sorrow hidden. When this childhood will pass, when the law of nature will apply to the dense tree-like existence of the mother and this dense shade tree will be cut down, then that hot afternoon, the mother's lullaby and that touch of the hand will give you the last of life. He will keep crying till he hiccups, so sorrow is neither separate from happiness nor happiness is separate from sorrow.When I left the guest house, the streets of Sehwan were crowded, but much less than usual. These were the early days of the Corona epidemic. We walked west from Dhamal Chowk. As you cross National Highway 55 and travel west, you see fields, but barren and desolate. There are some small settlements that you will see breathing on the mounds of mud. You can also call them settlements on the ancient banks of the Manchar. The land on both sides of the road seemed fertile at one time, which was inhabited by the waters of Manchar.Settlements on the shores of the lakeBut now there is a severe shortage of water in these lands and there is bean and sorghum, due to which the lands are deserted. A couple of small and backward villages came our way and then came the long wall called 'Bobak Band'.There was an endless stream of water in front of him, which was once called the 'Great Freshwater Lake of Asia'. It may still be large in terms of water but not in terms of freshwater because the ppm level of potable fresh water is 700 to 1000 and for agriculture it can work even if it is 1500 ppm. Is. But now the lake water is full of bitterness instead of sweetness. The average water level is 3,500 ppm and in summer or before the rains it exceeds 4,000 ppm.Manchar Lake * Abu Bakar SheikhThe boat we were supposed to take to the lake had not yet arrived, so we waited on the shore. I was accompanied by Mustafa Mirani, who hails from the same area but now lives in Jamshoro.I asked him about the days gone by and what was the difference between the one he saw and the one his elders saw?"There is no sign of the past in the manchhar you are looking at now. We are most annoyed to see this lake in this condition because the place where you get your livelihood is respected. We fishermen have the greatest respect for the water and the boat on the surface, because they both give us life in the form of food. The lake, which is spread over 250 square kilometers, used to be a universe on its surface. There were more than 600 boats floating on the lake."There were settlements on the shores of some fishermen and there were hundreds of families who were in boats while they lived. Instead, there were villages floating on boats. From birth to death, they stayed on boats. Muhammad Omar Sheikh also had a village with 60 boats, ie 60 families. Among his family is still a village of Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh who lives on the same boats. In the past, there must have been about 10 such villages. There were not only houses on the boats but also a retail shop, a tailor shop, even a clothes shop. The clothes shop was owned by Haji Muhammad Siddique. He even went to Mecca on a ship and performed one or two Hajj, so he was called a pilgrim. He died in Madinah at the age of 80.In the past, there must have been about 10 such villages; Mustafa MiraniPeople living on Manchar Lake; Mustafa Mirani"There was a couple, there were caste sailors and they used to come on the boat to sell pottery. Mian's name was Patni Mallah and his wife's name was Fatima. He used to sell utensils, but when he spoke, tenderness, gentleness and love flowed in his tone like waterfalls in the rainy season. Even if I try, the sweetness, coolness and pleasure of these days cannot reach you. See, the most important thing for which we are in the race all the time is 2 time bread. If he treats you with respect on time, then you think of other things. If the stomach is full, the children are also happy, then he wants to come to Tarang and blow the whistle. He also wants to sing. The fairgrounds will also look good then."These are the days when Manchar did not keep anyone hungry in his religion. Manchar's lap was always full of fish. Apart from the local birds, when the winter season came, you could see the feathers of the birds from the colder areas of the north and the birds floating on the water and various ways to hunt them. People trying. Taj Sahrai Sahib had done a great deal of research on this lake and this area and the fish from 'Bobak' and 'Bhan' railway stations used to go to the far flung cities of the country at the rate of one thousand manats daily but now it is just a matter of the past. Are left Nice to meet you. Today, when we look at this ajari manchar, we are struck by the pain that this lake is dying before our eyes.Mirani Sahib did not cry, but his voice was muffled in the last words and cracks began to appear in his words.