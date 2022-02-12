Lahori Journalist asked to prove loyalty

In the current business model, many organizations outsource business processes to other organizations because they want to concentrate on their core business to service providers who have specialty or some other cost edge like cheap manpower. For example, companies in USA outsource their accounting functions or call centers to service providers in Pakistan, India and Philippines.



Similarly in the military field, Black Water is getting outsourced projects for protection of military bases from the US Army. Eric Prince was trying to get contract for the whole Afghanistan once the US forces left.



Pakistan Army can also offer its Security Services to the weak countries in the Middle East. Israel is already one step ahead in this game. The benefit would be that Pakistani soldier's salaries would be paid by foreign governments. In the past too Pak Army has served in Saudi Arabia and as Blue Helmets for the UN. Pakistani Baloch are already working in Police and Army in UAE.



But now this will have to be done on a outsourced security business model. The Pakistani economy simply cannot sustain the army now. The sooner we realize this the better.