Lahori Journalist asked to prove loyalty

It is rather strange that Punjabi Journalists now asked to prove loyalty to country. In the past people from the other provinces were accused of Ghaddari.
However, the basic issue is of lifestyle of army and perks. As Najam Sethi recently said that in the current economic situation the Army higher ups have to now forget about the icing of the cake and be satisfied with only the cake which may contain fruits also.
The Army needs to tighten its belt.
In the interests of justice all the classes of society need to divide the resources justly.
However, the army is also feeling the economic heat as it has recently asked for reduction in electricity charges for its employees.
Imran Khan is mainly responsible for putting us in this dire economic situation willfully or through negligence.
Shehbaz Sharif is the solution to this crisis as he does not have ego issues like Nawaz Sharif and delivers results.
Another way out of this crisis is to make the cake bigger. That is Confederation with Afghanistan.
