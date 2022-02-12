What's new

Lahori Journalist asked to prove loyalty

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
328
-4
152
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is rather strange that Punjabi Journalists now asked to prove loyalty to country. In the past people from the other provinces were accused of Ghaddari.

However, the basic issue is of lifestyle of army and perks. As Najam Sethi recently said that in the current economic situation the Army higher ups have to now forget about the icing of the cake and be satisfied with only the cake which may contain fruits also.

The Army needs to tighten its belt.

In the interests of justice all the classes of society need to divide the resources justly.

However, the army is also feeling the economic heat as it has recently asked for reduction in electricity charges for its employees.

Imran Khan is mainly responsible for putting us in this dire economic situation willfully or through negligence.

Shehbaz Sharif is the solution to this crisis as he does not have ego issues like Nawaz Sharif and delivers results.

Another way out of this crisis is to make the cake bigger. That is Confederation with Afghanistan.

 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
708
-1
1,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
R2D2 said:
Imran Khan is mainly responsible for putting us in this dire economic situation willfully or through negligence.

Shehbaz Sharif is the solution to this crisis as he does not have ego issues like Nawaz Sharif and delivers results.

Another way out of this crisis is to make the cake bigger. That is Confederation with Afghanistan.
Click to expand...

😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,540
-1
9,467
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
R2D2 said:
It is rather strange that Punjabi Journalists now asked to prove loyalty to country. In the past people from the other provinces were accused of Ghaddari.

However, the basic issue is of lifestyle of army and perks. As Najam Sethi recently said that in the current economic situation the Army higher ups have to now forget about the icing of the cake and be satisfied with only the cake which may contain fruits also.

The Army needs to tighten its belt.

In the interests of justice all the classes of society need to divide the resources justly.

However, the army is also feeling the economic heat as it has recently asked for reduction in electricity charges for its employees.

Imran Khan is mainly responsible for putting us in this dire economic situation willfully or through negligence.

Shehbaz Sharif is the solution to this crisis as he does not have ego issues like Nawaz Sharif and delivers results.

Another way out of this crisis is to make the cake bigger. That is Confederation with Afghanistan.

Click to expand...
Dozens of pigs in one video :lol:
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
328
-4
152
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In the current business model, many organizations outsource business processes to other organizations because they want to concentrate on their core business to service providers who have specialty or some other cost edge like cheap manpower. For example, companies in USA outsource their accounting functions or call centers to service providers in Pakistan, India and Philippines.

Similarly in the military field, Black Water is getting outsourced projects for protection of military bases from the US Army. Eric Prince was trying to get contract for the whole Afghanistan once the US forces left.

Pakistan Army can also offer its Security Services to the weak countries in the Middle East. Israel is already one step ahead in this game. The benefit would be that Pakistani soldier's salaries would be paid by foreign governments. In the past too Pak Army has served in Saudi Arabia and as Blue Helmets for the UN. Pakistani Baloch are already working in Police and Army in UAE.

But now this will have to be done on a outsourced security business model. The Pakistani economy simply cannot sustain the army now. The sooner we realize this the better.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet PML-Q leadership soon
Replies
0
Views
63
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations
Replies
14
Views
440
airmarshal
airmarshal
faithfulguy
  • Article
Eileen Gu Controversy Exposes the Importance of Racial Loyalty to the American Empire
Replies
7
Views
275
Beast
B
P
PPP, PMLN considering legal options to oust government
2
Replies
17
Views
625
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
UK court to release Shehbaz’s money-laundering case bundle
Replies
9
Views
469
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom