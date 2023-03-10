What's new

Lahore's school makes wearing niqab (veil) mandatory for female students

niqab-wearing-girl.png



A Private School in Islamabad Denies Entry to a Niqab-Wearing Student​


propakistani.pk

A Private School in Islamabad Denies Entry to a Niqab-Wearing Student

A niqab-wearing engineering student was reportedly barred from entering a function in a school in Islamabad. The girl was invited to the event by the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
 
Erieye said:
It is a single private school - not a law

perfectly fine. private institutions should be able to do such especially in an islamic country. plus Lahore could seriously do with some Islam :rofl:
Click to expand...
It's discrimination. This is the same logic used by europeans.

Nice bait and switch.
 
No issue as long as it's
A- not a law
B- a private school

Although imo if you wear a hijab you shouldn't be banned from anywhere nor should you be banned if you don't wear a hijab

Both are wrong thaught processes and oppressive
 
Abay gaandu mullay, this news is from 2018 and the thread title you gave is totally opposite to the one in the actual article. Reported.

Besides, what does this self-misogynist burqi, Farwa, think is the solution for the political and social problems of Pakistan where there are millions who are homeless, many who cannot get their ailments treated because they don't have money, many who are enslaved by feudals and get torn up by dogs kept by the feudals, many males who are raped by your mullah buddies, many women who are abused within their own families and honor-killed, many women who are harassed in public just for being a female human, many people who are oppressed or murdered by lynch mobs in the stupid name of blasphemy etc ?

And how did this arrogant and ignorant burqi travel out of Pakistan ? On a Hindutvaadi vimaana spacecraft powered by "Mard-e-Momin" Zia ul Haq saheb's jinn-powered machines ?

Imran Khan said:
chutiya school ke chutiya laws .
Click to expand...

He changed the thread title. Please read above.

BTW we should not use "Chootiya" because it represents hatred against women. "Chooth" means vagina and "Chootiya" means the a male is demeaning another male by saying "You are as vile and stupid as a woman's vagina". Should you as a sensible person use this word then ? :)
 
Last edited:
In other countries universities are focusing on innovation, science, Research & development etc.. Meanwhile we are discussing what to wear? Wtf...
 
Erieye said:
what is discrimination?
Click to expand...
You missed the spoiler (your mistake). "Islamabad school bans hijab-wearing student". I thought you read that and meant that it's okay for them to ban her since it's a private schools. (my mistake). So, I replied that it's still discrimination based on her appearance and not her merits as a student.
@jamahir probably thought I was supporting the school banning the hijab and liked my post (his mistake. )

You see what happens when you don't check the spoilers? :lol:
 
Instead of making it mandatory

Why don't they teach female students why it is important for women to cover her head?
In this way those girls will learn and wear hijab by their own choice instead of being forced
 

