Lahore's redemption: Lahore dictrict administration refuse permission for Aurat March.

Mirzali Khan said: “Liberal” is a loose term in Pakistan.



The “liberal” woman who is against aurat march is probably center to center-right in Pakistan’s Overton window.



Whatever further left from that is just degeneracy or communism. Click to expand...

N.Siddiqui said: This gender equality is all lopsided and devoid of any common sense and any help to the fair sex, rather it has made them burdened with so many additional responsibilities which need to be shared by men.



Men and women are biologically different and 'equality' is not the right word for female emancipation. Click to expand...

The inferiority complex is so bad, they are even obsessed with being oppressed in the same manner as western women when Pakistan has real issues to address.Plus I find feminism as a whole just cringe, they constantly kang on problems they face but the theme is blaming men, and insinuates men live like kings 🤣Some of these women have very serious issues to deal with and worried about some random "trans women" and "man spreading" shit in Pakistan. There's literal posters of these two in the march.Yes exactly, our sexes are made for co-operation, we are co-dependent on each other for maximum happiness and social efficiency.Gender equality seeks to separate the two apart and make them both miserable, it ignores the social context of dynamics between a male and a female.It's pretty much just cope most of the time.We can only create an equal society if we recognise the differences in social dynamics and apply equitable solutions.