Lahore's redemption: Lahore dictrict administration refuse permission for Aurat March.

This is no redemption- Pakistan needs a feminist movement, our women are suffering, socially, economically, and politically, to be born a woman in Pakistan is equal to living like an african american man in 1920s America
yes aurat march was a bit off- but so what? - is the government doing anything for the welfare of 50% of our population? who is going to step up? anyone?

most likely no one- you are suppressing one of the few avenues where women are organizing themselves for their rights which is reprehensible to say the least

file charges against those with controversial signs but an outright ban is messed up
 
Western feminism is not the solution. They have vested interests and don't care about your women.
 
No.

PTI actually did a lot for the welfare of women. For the first time in history a woman from Waziristan was a minister for climate change.

The stuff you are talking about will just lead to more Qandeel Baloch craziness.

More development = more “openness”.

China has woman’s empowerment but they don’t have the same woman’s “empowerment” here. Here empowerment means ÖnlÿFàńś.
 
They bring out ppl carrying LGBT flags. I know plenty of liberal, professional women who are against this Aurat march and for very good reasons. least of which is these march folks overdo and overstate their ideas/slogans. Sadly once the march ends, they all go back to the houses owned by their fathers, drive away in vehicles paid for by their dads etc. Now I am talking about grown-*** women, like 18 to 30z. In the west the women left their homes at age 16 plus and dealt with a whole lot of issues on their own without running back to their daddies. That's what it took. And still, they are oppressed, maybe not as much but still plenty.
 
“Liberal” is a loose term in Pakistan.

The “liberal” woman who is against aurat march is probably center to center-right in Pakistan’s Overton window.

Whatever further left from that is just degeneracy or communism.
 
This gender equality is all lopsided and devoid of any common sense and any help to the fair sex, rather it has made them burdened with so many additional responsibilities which need to be shared by men.

Men and women are biologically different and 'equality' is not the right word for female emancipation.
 
The inferiority complex is so bad, they are even obsessed with being oppressed in the same manner as western women when Pakistan has real issues to address.

Plus I find feminism as a whole just cringe, they constantly kang on problems they face but the theme is blaming men, and insinuates men live like kings 🤣

Some of these women have very serious issues to deal with and worried about some random "trans women" and "man spreading" shit in Pakistan. There's literal posters of these two in the march.

Yes exactly, our sexes are made for co-operation, we are co-dependent on each other for maximum happiness and social efficiency.

Gender equality seeks to separate the two apart and make them both miserable, it ignores the social context of dynamics between a male and a female.

It's pretty much just cope most of the time.

We can only create an equal society if we recognise the differences in social dynamics and apply equitable solutions.
 
