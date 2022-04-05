Lahore’s Old Town, Authentic Markets and Street Food

Follow @Eva zu Beck on her adventures in Lahore. The city is a cultural center in the North of Pakistan with over 11 million inhabitants. It’s vibrant, bustling and full of historic buildings and traditions. Eva meets unique characters from Lahore who take her on a tour through their city. The ancient Wazir Khan Mosque is a must-see, and don’t miss a spontaneous visit to a local barber shop . And look forward to meeting @Zenith Irfan, who was the first Pakistani woman to cross the country on a motorcycle, earning her the nickname "motorcycle woman".