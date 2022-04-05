Lahore is the meth/tranny capitol of Pakistan with residents that have the funniest accent in Pakistan. They sound funnier than villagers. They are ashamed of speaking punjabi, so their funny accent permeates into their Urdu. When they do finally speak in Punjabi, they try to copy Indian Sikhs and sound like cartoon characters. They are masters of do numbari and have bad manners as they give people wrong directions on purpose. Nothing but flat nosed drug addict tricksters and swindlers. And they think their food is the best when it is just donkey meat cooked in motor oil. Oh and did I mention they stink? Lahore is a dirty city, but the people smell like cheetos mixed with gur.



That is all for now. I can keep going upon request.