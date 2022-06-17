What's new

Lahore's mega hospital project may become a casualty of politics

Lahore's mega hospital project may become a casualty of politics


600-bed facility in a 10-storey building at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital , Lahore..

Asif Chaudhry
June 17, 2022

LAHORE: The PML-N government has raised many ‘unnecessary’ objections to the transfer of about Rs2.3bn funds for completion of the Mother & Child Hospital in Lahore, apparently politicising the public health project because it was launched by the PTI government.

At the time of its launch, the project was declared as first-of-its kind facility having many super specialties like urogynecology and oncology and in the public sector, which was to provide the ‘test-tube baby facility’.

The foundation stone for the 600-bed facility in a 10-storey building at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was laid by former chief minister Usman Buzdar in February 2020 and it was to be completed within two years. The project is near its completion now.

The funds allocated for the fiscal year 2021-22 were required immediately for the procurement of medical equipment, furniture and transport and the case is pending with the Planning & Development (P&D) department for final approval.

Mother & Child Hospital funds about to lapse due to P&D dept’s delaying tactics
An official, privy to the entire process, told Dawn the health department had repeatedly requested and sent several reminders to the P&D higher-ups through the finance department since March, expressing fears that the funds might lapse if approval was not granted for their transfer.

He said the P&D approved several other ADP health schemes but, each time, it reportedly raised objections to the mega health project at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the attached health facility of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU). He added that the P&D authorities first time raised objections to the allocated amount and returned the file asking the officials concerned to rationalise it.

Lahore's mega hospital project may become a casualty of politics

Mother & Child Hospital funds about to lapse due to Planning and Development dept’s delaying tactics.
This hospital was about 97% complete and was about to be inaugurated in a month, but PTI govt got toppled.

Now PMLN is hell bent in sabotaging this hospital by all means, just like what they are doing with the whole country.
 

