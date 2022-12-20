Lahore’s Greatest Showman Ft. Jahanzaib Shafique ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Jahanzaib Shafique. What was his early life & education like? What was managing his first event like? How did he manage the public? What was the start of his event management career like? How did becoming popular affect his personality? What was his experience at LUMS like? What was his first paid work like? How did he find JbnJaws? What events did they use to cover? How did they deal with the crisis? Why they did not manage wedding events? Why they did not manage wedding events? Screw-ups & Learnings? What was the need to diversify? Introducing Cartel Media & PR? What are the challenges for event management companies in Pakistan? How to solve them? Is there any innovation in this industry over the last 5 years? How does he see Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.





00:00 Tonight’s guest: Jahanzaib Shafique

00:51 Jahanzaib’s early life & education

02:40 When & how did he manage the first event?

07:47 How did he deal with public management?

09:59 The start of his event management career

12:05 Building personality & becoming popular

13:29 Getting into LUMS

16:59 His first paid gig

20:06 Founding JbnJaws

21:51 First event of JbnJaws

23:35 What events did they use to cover?

25:35 How was graduating from LUMS like?

30:14 Taking risks & building his career

34:05 Terrorism crisis & starting from zero

35:15 Building portfolio & managing corporate events

37:02 Why they did not manage wedding events?

39:32 Screw-ups & Learnings

41:31 What was the need to diversify?

44:16 Events PR managed by Jahanzaib

45:19 Introducing Cartel Media & PR

47:30 Coping up with Covid business crises

51:06 Challenges for event management companies in Pakistan

01:00:17 How can the problems be solved?

01:09:19 Is there any innovation in this industry over the last 5 years?

01:12:46 How does he see Pakistan in 2050?