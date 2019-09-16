Lahore vs Karachi - Real Comparison

Hopefully real Karachi returns back...Lahore as the programme is miles ahead, decades ahead of Karachi now.
Five Reasons to Leave Karachi and Move to Lahore
we love all of Pakistan's cities equally, which is why we find their competition to be intriguing.
As Pakistan’s second-largest city and one of the biggest real estate markets in the country, Lahore has a prominent position in many aspects of the nation’s culture, economy and politics. For this reason, it is an amazing place to live and work–even for Karachiites.
That’s why today, we are going to reveal the most commonly reported reasons why Lahoris and other Pakistanis believe that Lahore is the better city. Again, we love all of Pakistan’s cities equally, so we hope that none of our native Karachi readers take this the wrong way, but…
#1: Karachi Costs Too Much Compared to Lahore
Naturally, the cost of living in either Karachi or Lahore can vary greatly depending on which neighborhood you live in, especially in terms of rent and transportation. But according to averages based on reports from residents from both cities, Karachi is more expensive.
For example, a pound of oranges in Lahore costs 15 percent less than in Karachi. For orange-lovers, this is unacceptable. This alone is a reason to move from south to north.
#2: Lahore Is the Better Place for Buying or Renting Houses
Lahore is known for its love affair with houses. Compared to Karachi’s, the population of Lahore prefers living in houses instead of apartments. In 2015, Lamudi research revealed that most homeseekers in Lahore are not interested in apartments. Additionally, there are more listings for houses for sale and for rent on Lamudi.pk for Lahore than there are for Karachi.
According to Lahoris, their city’s preference for houses translates to a much higher quality of construction and amenities. In fairness, the quality of houses in Karachi increases almost daily as the city grows out of its urban center. Maybe one day it will catch up.
#3: Two Words: Badshahi Mosque
Clearly, there are many things to do in Karachi, probably more than there are in Lahore, but every city, inside and outside Pakistan, has something to offer that others does not. Some of Lahore’s architecture and landmarks are among the most popular and widely visited in the country.
For example, the beautiful and impressive Badshahi Mosque is the one of the oldest and largest mosques in Pakistan, a feature that Karachi does not possess. For the religious and nonreligious alike, it is a must-see for anyone who comes to Lahore–even if you’re from Karachi.
#4: There Are Too Many People in Karachi
Lahore is the smaller of the two cities by area, which might lead to the assumption that there is less space for people to live. However, it is also smaller in terms of population and population density, which means that there are fewer people per square yard.
This results in more space for you and your family. It also results in less traffic and shorter commute times. For many natives of Karachi, its higher population is proof that their city is the more attractive and popular. Lahoris don’t mind them thinking this. It simply means more space for them.
#5: Closer to the Capital
Karachi used to be the capital of the Pakistan and is known as both “the Gateway to Pakistan” and “Mini-Pakistan,” but Lahore is closer to the current capital of Pakistan, Islamabad. This proximity makes the city an ideal location for people who work in government.
Of course, Karachiites probably believe that their history and status automatically make them the better city. But Lahoris know that the capital was transferred to the north for a reason–it’s closer to Lahore.
Regardless of what these rivals say about each other, Lamudi knows that they both have their strong points and their weak points. In the end, it is up to you to decide. So which is better for you, Karachi or Lahore?
