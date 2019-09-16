Lahore vs Karachi - Real Comparison

I am not a supporter of PML-N but we should give credit where its due...they did well when it comes to the improvement of the infrastructure and beautification of Lahore which is quite visible to anyone who traveled to Lahore from Karachi.



On the other hand the political parties who had won seats and have representation in Sindh Assembly performed poorly. I put the blame on Karachites for not raising their concerns to their leadership ... Lahore > Karachi.