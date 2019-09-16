What's new

Lahore vs Karachi - Real Comparison

AsianLion

AsianLion

Nov 1, 2010
Sar e Aam programme does a true comparison between Lahore & Karachi, two biggest mega cities of Pakistan:

Comparing living standards, overall facilities, basic necessities, branded shops, sports buildings, road network, linkages, law & order, Police, government governance and administrative standards of the two World Mega cities:



Karachi or Lahore ?
 
Clutch

Clutch

Basically... they program is saying Karachi sucks... lol

It's the Karachi peoples own fault

I find that Punjabi people are way more entrepreneurial and care about their environment and have a love for their habitat.

On the other hand Urdu speaking people are very selfish with a quick mouth and are only self serving... no sense of community. Karachi is a toilet bowel ...

I am Urdu speaking BTW... just saying...

I actually live lahore and Punjab... kinda feel sorry for the Karachi slum lords .. Lol
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

Both cities have their own charms. Both have posivities as well as negativities. It is pointless to compare a mega city and financial capital with a comparitively smaller city. Everyday hundreds of people are flocking into karachi for jobs and thing so obviously there will be more bigger problems.
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

I am not a supporter of PML-N but we should give credit where its due...they did well when it comes to the improvement of the infrastructure and beautification of Lahore which is quite visible to anyone who traveled to Lahore from Karachi.

On the other hand the political parties who had won seats and have representation in Sindh Assembly performed poorly. I put the blame on Karachites for not raising their concerns to their leadership ... Lahore > Karachi.
 
Clutch

Clutch

gayMo said:
Not rally, the Punjabi sunnies aided by the army who are mostly from the same background have ensured a lions share of capital flows into Punjab at the expense of other provinces.
Sorry... that's just "excuse-ism" to compensate for failures. If you watch the video they answer your exact point multiple times...
 
LA se Karachi

LA se Karachi

It's difficult to compare an incredibly diverse port city of over 20 million people and an inland city of about 10 million. The differences are too big.

If they can be compared, then why can't Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Quetta be added to the discussion?
 
T

The Sandman

I'm a Lahori but i want Karachi to become city of lights once again @PaklovesTurkiye hopefully next Gov will do something :/
gayMo said:
Not rally, the Punjabi sunnies aided by the army who are mostly from the same background have ensured a lions share of capital flows into Punjab at the expense of other provinces.
Here comes the mohally ki aunty :rofl: ja munna jake apne mulk ka ke baare me soch
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

gayMo said:
Off topic but no :)

But now, since you asked a cheeky answer could be... No only D.. Lol
Knew that, just wanted to make sure that my opinion about mentality of bharties is not wrong. Anyway carry on with your posts, I hope it will reduce frustration and desperation little bit.
 
Max

Max

Pee Pee Pee... Hamare Sindhi bhai pata nahi kab in se apni jan churwain ge..? Atleast Noora Party koi road ya bus to bana hi deti hai apne vote bank k liye..
 
EAK

EAK

gayMo said:
I have many friends from Pakistan who feel exactly this way. The Pakistani army puts all refugees and such in KHI. Another example if the China make nuclear plant which is just a short drive from KHI. Will they put such a plant near Ladore
Quit it idiot.. Chanakya ki nasal .. Sawal Gandum Jawab Chna... But i like the way you fear Pak army ..
 
J

Jaanbaz

Karachi is a great city albeit ruined by political and sectarian violence, what's ironic is that Karachi is being controlled by Pee Pee Pee because they have the Sindh government yet they do not have have the majority in Karachi, that's why I support 20 new provinces in Pakistan, it will loosen the grips of powerful political cults such as Pee Pee Pee.

Pee Pee Pee is the worst disaster ever to happen in history of Pakistan. The biggest thieves and the biggest scum bags belong to PPP.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

Hopefully real Karachi returns back...Lahore as the programme is miles ahead, decades ahead of Karachi now.

Five Reasons to Leave Karachi and Move to Lahore

BY Lamudi



Lamudi, we love all of Pakistan’s cities equally, which is why we find their competition to be intriguing.

As Pakistan’s second-largest city and one of the biggest real estate markets in the country, Lahore has a prominent position in many aspects of the nation’s culture, economy and politics. For this reason, it is an amazing place to live and work–even for Karachiites.

That’s why today, we are going to reveal the most commonly reported reasons why Lahoris and other Pakistanis believe that Lahore is the better city. Again, we love all of Pakistan’s cities equally, so we hope that none of our native Karachi readers take this the wrong way, but…

#1: Karachi Costs Too Much Compared to Lahore
Naturally, the cost of living in either Karachi or Lahore can vary greatly depending on which neighborhood you live in, especially in terms of rent and transportation. But according to averages based on reports from residents from both cities, Karachi is more expensive.

For example, a pound of oranges in Lahore costs 15 percent less than in Karachi. For orange-lovers, this is unacceptable. This alone is a reason to move from south to north.

#2: Lahore Is the Better Place for Buying or Renting Houses
Lahore is known for its love affair with houses. Compared to Karachi’s, the population of Lahore prefers living in houses instead of apartments. In 2015, Lamudi research revealed that most homeseekers in Lahore are not interested in apartments. Additionally, there are more listings for houses for sale and for rent on Lamudi.pk for Lahore than there are for Karachi.

According to Lahoris, their city’s preference for houses translates to a much higher quality of construction and amenities. In fairness, the quality of houses in Karachi increases almost daily as the city grows out of its urban center. Maybe one day it will catch up.

#3: Two Words: Badshahi Mosque
Clearly, there are many things to do in Karachi, probably more than there are in Lahore, but every city, inside and outside Pakistan, has something to offer that others does not. Some of Lahore’s architecture and landmarks are among the most popular and widely visited in the country.

For example, the beautiful and impressive Badshahi Mosque is the one of the oldest and largest mosques in Pakistan, a feature that Karachi does not possess. For the religious and nonreligious alike, it is a must-see for anyone who comes to Lahore–even if you’re from Karachi.

#4: There Are Too Many People in Karachi
Lahore is the smaller of the two cities by area, which might lead to the assumption that there is less space for people to live. However, it is also smaller in terms of population and population density, which means that there are fewer people per square yard.

This results in more space for you and your family. It also results in less traffic and shorter commute times. For many natives of Karachi, its higher population is proof that their city is the more attractive and popular. Lahoris don’t mind them thinking this. It simply means more space for them.

#5: Closer to the Capital
Karachi used to be the capital of the Pakistan and is known as both “the Gateway to Pakistan” and “Mini-Pakistan,” but Lahore is closer to the current capital of Pakistan, Islamabad. This proximity makes the city an ideal location for people who work in government.

Of course, Karachiites probably believe that their history and status automatically make them the better city. But Lahoris know that the capital was transferred to the north for a reason–it’s closer to Lahore.

Regardless of what these rivals say about each other, Lamudi knows that they both have their strong points and their weak points. In the end, it is up to you to decide. So which is better for you, Karachi or Lahore?

Check out our listings for houses in Lahore on Lamudi.pk.
 
