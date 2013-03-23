What's new

Lahore-- Updates...............

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
............................................
construction of underpass



Its an actual aircraft... its a boeing 700 or 720, in a non flyable condition.

The area is near chouburji... near PIA planetarium , Lahore


.......
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
..............
Signal Free Corridor Jail road & Main Boulevard Gulberg.






__________________

To
.....
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.....................


..

Lahore Waste Management Company awareness campaign at Lahore Metrobus Stations

Scenes from Model Town Station










 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
................








Metro can be built and Chauburji preserved simultaneously. Unfortunately, common sense is not very common among jahil politicians.

Before 1960,



.

...
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
..............

Testing and commissioning of Visual Docking Guidance System at Lahore Airport


..
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Looking towards the Lakshami Chowk with Mall road in the back, Hall road on the right and Link Mcleod Road on the left.
The place is called Hall Road Chowk.
This is the place where Orange Line train will descend under the ground.



_
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,707
51
72,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
On the left side PEL factory and bridge come from Walton road and Defence join the Ferozepur road - Qanchi
chungi amer sadu ....walton road interchange at Frozpur road



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Azadkashmir NEWS: National Hospital Lahore DHA | COVID Updates | Almas Jacob News Members Club 1
ghazi52 Lahore tramway Updates Infrastructure & Development 3
BHarwana Afghan peace conference. Lahore process updates. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 18
ghazi52 Lahore Canal expansion project updates Infrastructure & Development 8
Skyliner Pakistan Super League (PSL) Second Edition-News, Updates and Discussions Sports 778
ghazi52 Lahore Malls - Updates Infrastructure & Development 6
AsianLion NA-122 Lahore Election Updates - Far Reaching Effects on Pak Politics Pakistani Siasat 550
cb4 Lahore Metro Train Project | News and Updates Infrastructure & Development 710
Jazzbot Alleged Rigging and Re-Count in NA-122 Lahore: Updates Pakistani Siasat 26
Jazzbot PTI 23rd March-Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Oath Ceremony:News & updates Pakistani Siasat 248

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top