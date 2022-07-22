What's new

LAHORE: UNKNOWN SUSPECTS OPEN FIRE NEAR PTI’S PROTEST

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,410
16
25,299
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1658527336410.png

Unknown suspects have opened fire near Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest at Liberty Chowk area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown armed suspects – travelling on a while Revo – opened fire near the PTI’s protest at Liberty Chowk and fled away.

The aerial firing spread chaos among the protesters – who were demonstrating against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling.


Meanwhile, alleged workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tried to attack PTI leader Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan. The workers surrounded the PTI MPA when he was leaving the Punjab Assembly’s premises.

Read More: PTI, PML-Q TO MOVE SC AGAINST DOST MAZARI’S RULING

The PTI staged a protest after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.
arynews.tv

Lahore: Unknown suspects open fire near PTI's protest

LAHORE: Unknown suspects have opened fire near Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest at Liberty Chowk area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,693
11
30,591
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 864278
Unknown suspects have opened fire near Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest at Liberty Chowk area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown armed suspects – travelling on a while Revo – opened fire near the PTI’s protest at Liberty Chowk and fled away.

The aerial firing spread chaos among the protesters – who were demonstrating against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling.


Meanwhile, alleged workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tried to attack PTI leader Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan. The workers surrounded the PTI MPA when he was leaving the Punjab Assembly’s premises.

Read More: PTI, PML-Q TO MOVE SC AGAINST DOST MAZARI’S RULING

The PTI staged a protest after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.
arynews.tv

Lahore: Unknown suspects open fire near PTI's protest

LAHORE: Unknown suspects have opened fire near Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest at Liberty Chowk area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Known unknowns (White Vigo)
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,693
11
30,591
Country
Israel
Location
Norway

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again
Replies
14
Views
301
Mahmood-ur-Rehman
M
Norwegian
Hamza's election as Punjab CM: LHC wonders if SC's 63-A ruling could apply in 'present circumstances'
Replies
1
Views
301
SEOminati
SEOminati
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi joins PTI
Replies
3
Views
236
newb3e
newb3e
Norwegian
Budget session begins in Punjab Assembly as parallel one set to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal
2
Replies
27
Views
392
maithil
M
Zibago
PTI prepares list of govt officers who backed ‘illegitimate moves’
Replies
9
Views
246
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom