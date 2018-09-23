What's new

Lahore Shelter Homes ‘sheltering’ drug addicts

Panahgahs (Shelters Homes) have become new refuge sites for drug addicts. The dispensaries located in Shelter Homes are also providing expired medicines to the coming travellers who opt to stay in these Panahgahs, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

The Punjab Government Monitoring and Evaluation Department has submitted a survey report to the government about the sorry state of affairs at the Shelter Homes.

The survey report said that narcotics are being used in the Shelter Homes and even dispensaries are providing expired medicines to the travellers.

“A shelter home near a fruit and vegetable market has expired fire extinguisher tools and does not even have a water cooler facility,” the survey report said.

The report maintained that mostly drivers stay in these Shelter Homes who expressed their satisfaction with the staff services and food quality being served to them.

The Social Welfare Department said that after the report all measures have been taken including replacement of fire extinguisher tools and block entry of people who bring drugs into the Shelter Homes.

