LAHORE OR ISLAMABAD?: NAWAZ SHARIF CONSULTS PML-N LEADERS OVER HIS RETURN

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has started consultations with his party leaders for his return before the next general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, backdoor discussions are ongoing with the elder Sharif for holding early elections and Nawaz Sharif has put forward condition that level playing field should be given to all political parties and their leaderships before the polls.

“Nawaz Sharif consulted party leaders regarding his return and asked if he should return to Lahore or Islamabad,” they said, adding that a majority suggested that he should land in Islamabad where the party leads a federal government while some asked him to land in Lahore which is considered a stronghold of the party.

Moreover, the sources having knowledge of the backdoor discussion said that Imran Khan is being asked to show some leniency with regard to his demand for changing chief election commissioner before the elections.

On June 30, a report stated that senior leadership of the PML-N has advised party supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to take control of the matters as the party faced a blowback after losing control of Punjab province to rival PTI.

According to sources having knowledge of discussions within the party, the senior PML-N leadership have made contact with Nawaz Sharif and mulled over ways to restore the standing of the party in the country, especially in Punjab province.

“The senior leaders advised Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and lead the party,” they said, adding the meeting reached a consensus that the party lost in by-polls owing to worst economic conditions and inflation.
Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has started consultations with his party leaders for his return before the next general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, backdoor discussions are ongoing with the elder Sharif for holding early elections and Nawaz Sharif has put forward condition that level playing field should be given to all political parties and their leaderships before the polls.

“Nawaz Sharif consulted party leaders regarding his return and asked if he should return to Lahore or Islamabad,” they said, adding that a majority suggested that he should land in Islamabad where the party leads a federal government while some asked him to land in Lahore which is considered a stronghold of the party.

Moreover, the sources having knowledge of the backdoor discussion said that Imran Khan is being asked to show some leniency with regard to his demand for changing chief election commissioner before the elections.

On June 30, a report stated that senior leadership of the PML-N has advised party supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to take control of the matters as the party faced a blowback after losing control of Punjab province to rival PTI.

According to sources having knowledge of discussions within the party, the senior PML-N leadership have made contact with Nawaz Sharif and mulled over ways to restore the standing of the party in the country, especially in Punjab province.

“The senior leaders advised Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and lead the party,” they said, adding the meeting reached a consensus that the party lost in by-polls owing to worst economic conditions and inflation.
Hyderabad.
 
So mota Nawaja has had a miraculous recovery since his brother is in power.
As soon as they lose power, he will have issues with his platelets again and
run away to London again.

Same problem Zardari had back in the days when Benazir was in power he was
ok, but as soon as she was out of power he was mentally ill to face trial.

These 2 crooks know how to play the system.
 
Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has started consultations with his party leaders for his return before the next general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, backdoor discussions are ongoing with the elder Sharif for holding early elections and Nawaz Sharif has put forward condition that level playing field should be given to all political parties and their leaderships before the polls.

“Nawaz Sharif consulted party leaders regarding his return and asked if he should return to Lahore or Islamabad,” they said, adding that a majority suggested that he should land in Islamabad where the party leads a federal government while some asked him to land in Lahore which is considered a stronghold of the party.

Moreover, the sources having knowledge of the backdoor discussion said that Imran Khan is being asked to show some leniency with regard to his demand for changing chief election commissioner before the elections.

On June 30, a report stated that senior leadership of the PML-N has advised party supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to take control of the matters as the party faced a blowback after losing control of Punjab province to rival PTI.

According to sources having knowledge of discussions within the party, the senior PML-N leadership have made contact with Nawaz Sharif and mulled over ways to restore the standing of the party in the country, especially in Punjab province.

“The senior leaders advised Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and lead the party,” they said, adding the meeting reached a consensus that the party lost in by-polls owing to worst economic conditions and inflation.
Supreme leader we are waiting.

Also future supreme leaders are welcomed
1061309-hussainx-1457400019.png





Screenshot_20220811-081655_Gallery.jpg
 
Best thing would be if the plane carrying him and his entourage and his progeny had a ‘technical failure’ and crashes…
 

