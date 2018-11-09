What's new

Lahore needs new Master Plan like Dubai & Other International Mega Cities (High Rise Buildings Plan)

Mega City Lahore needs a New Master Plan and By-Laws like Dubai & Other International Mega Cities

Aleem Khan for new master plan, by-laws for Lahore city

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other institutions concerned to start working on new master plan and formulation of by-laws for Lahore City along with proper planning for downtown and construction of high rise buildings.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the senior minister added that if a 10-storey building could be constructed then why a 40 or 50-storey could not be there with concrete planning for water supply, sewerage and parking facility.

Abdul Aleem Khan said guidance could be taken from Dubai or other international cities for reorganizing the structure of Lahore City and international firms could be offered new projects in this regard on the basis of BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer).

The minister also directed for engaging reputable organizations for consultancy and engineering services for the new Lahore City, while Lahore Development Authority should consult all other relevant departments in this regard.

He said civil society should also be taken on board in the planning of master plan and by-laws for Lahore City so that a comprehensive strategy could be made. He said work for new parks and beautification of Lahore City should also be started on the war footing which could help provide best atmosphere to Laborites.

The minister said after Lahore, work would be started on the same pattern for other big cities of Punjab, asserting that with modern changes, Lahore City would be brought at par with international cities of the world and work should be started without any further delay in this regard.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan also met a two-member delegation of DFID UK. During the meeting, Head of DFID Janal Shah and Policy Officer Mohammad Saad apprised the Senior Minister about the interest of their institution in the ongoing and new projects of Punjab in Health, Education and Infrastructure especially in Southern Punjab.

On this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a great vision of curbing the corruption in each sector to create new Pakistan having better job opportunities and clean atmosphere.

He thanked the DFID delegates for the cooperation and offered his all out support for DFID in Punjab. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Secretary Local Government Capt.(R) Saif Anjum and Head of Special Management Unit Fazeel Asif were also present.

Copyright APP (Associated Press of Pakistan), 2018
 
Lahore needs cleanness on ground, clean air, traffic control and electricity. They can build high rise buildings later after providing basic needs.
 
Oh Paris of the East.

They will dig you up again.

Lahore needs cleanness on ground, clean air, traffic control and electricity. They can build high rise buildings later after providing basic needs.
Lol how will you earn money with this?
 
A few things to take into consideration;

  • Keep the high rises away from the historical sectors. There is a lot of value in the historical business of Lahore, even rubbish side streets have great old buildings hidden away, the heritage should not be overshadowed by modernity.
  • Create inner city green belts. There should be small inner city forests/nature reserves as well as parts to help with the pollution in the cities.
  • Only approve eco-friendly designs. Challenge developers and architects to come up with designs for buildings which will reduce energy consumption.
  • Plan developments with schools, roads and local shopping areas, as well as micro industrial areas and office areas. There shouldn't be heavy factories next to residential buildings, but there is no reason why they can't be mixed with office buildings (reduce commuting times) and with small industry like mechanics, small industrial workshops etc.
  • Stick to the basics first. Get adequete guttering in the city, provide sanitation.

All big cities in Pakistan should think along the same lines, especially with plans to build 5 million new homes.
 
Lahore will have to be completely destroyed and rebuilt from scratch. Its better and cost effective to make a new city like chinese and arabs do. The. Instead to make old pile look good.

Id say ditch lahore . i mean don't spend too much on them. Cities like lahore and mumbai habe their limits when it comes to giving them a make over without destroying existing junk.

Make new cities they will go into future
 
Lahore will have to be completely destroyed and rebuilt from scratch. Its better and cost effective to make a new city like chinese and arabs do. The. Instead to make old pile look good.

Id say ditch lahore . i mean don't spend too much on them. Cities like lahore and mumbai habe their limits when it comes to giving them a make over without destroying existing junk.

Make new cities they will go into future
I agree that cities have limits. After that it's better to have new cities than creating mega cities. Look at Lahore on google maps, there are some natural boundaries like the river, and some unnatural ones, like the border.
 
I agree that cities have limits. After that it's better to have new cities than creating mega cities. Look at Lahore on google maps, there are some natural boundaries like the river, and some unnatural ones, like the border.
Nah thats not it cities like suzhou, volgograd , kiev exist on bith sides of massive rivers.

Im talking about piles and piles of old houses and infrastructure dating back to 1880s. Stupid old stuff and too much if it.
 
Nah thats not it cities like suzhou, volgograd , kiev exist on bith sides of massive rivers.

Im talking about piles and piles of old houses and infrastructure dating back to 1880s. Stupid old stuff and too much if it.
I know, there's a river running through the middle of the city I live in, i just think they ought to stop at some point, i mean do they want to build right up to the border?
 
I know, there's a river running through the middle of the city I live in, i just think they ought to stop at some point, i mean do they want to build right up to the border?
Borders are temporary :) also we won't be enemies forver . pakistan india. I have been to cities where streets just have a yellow line saying this is country A and this is country B. Yet people go about their business like its nothing.

But yea i don't like the idea of a bigger lahore. Make new cities in other parts of the country. Leave lahore and punjab focus on other places.
 
Lahore will have to be completely destroyed and rebuilt from scratch. Its better and cost effective to make a new city like chinese and arabs do. The. Instead to make old pile look good.

Id say ditch lahore . i mean don't spend too much on them. Cities like lahore and mumbai habe their limits when it comes to giving them a make over without destroying existing junk.

Make new cities they will go into future
Just fix existing infrastructure and don’t waste any resources on it. Build a brand new privately funded city in between Lahore and sheikhupura with new master plan with downtown, uptown, Financial district, Suburbs, MetroRail, Dart buses, High speed trains, Parks, Malls, with world class stadiums for Cricket, Football, etc.
 
