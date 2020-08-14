/ Register

Lahore NAB office clash: 58 PML-N workers get bail

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Morpheus, Aug 14, 2020 at 1:09 AM.

    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Lahore NAB office clash: 58 PML-N workers get bail
    Abid Khan On Aug 13, 2020 Last updated Aug 13, 2020
    LAHORE: A magisterial court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers arrested after Tuesday’s violent clash outside Lahore NAB office.

    Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Nafees approved their bail pleas and directed them to furnish a surety of Rs50,000 each. They are accused of stone-pelting and damaging public property outside the NAB office shortly after the arrival of party leader Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

    Read More: MPA among 58 PML-N activists sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

    Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, representing the PML-N workers, contended before the court that a fake case was instituted against his clients. It is a constitutional right of party workers to take out a rally in solidarity with their leader, he said.

    He said charges against the accused are bailable and therefore, request the judge to grant them bail.

    Read More: PML-N workers clash with police outside NAB office ahead of Maryam’s hearing

    On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land case.

    Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

    https://arynews.tv/en/lahore-nab-office-clash-58-pml-n-workers-get-bail/
    Everything was planned. Maryam Nawaz told the workers to come to the court house. The PMLN leaders brought stones with them, and used it to create chaos. While Maryam did a fake news conference, all the workers that were arrested were set free by Nawaz courts.
     
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Shame. PML-N is thuggish party
     
    Trailer23

    Trailer23 SENIOR MEMBER

    Look at the human Godzilla on the right. He just came for the free Biryani.
     
