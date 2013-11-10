Lahore Metro Train Project | News and Updates

Metro train: No decision yet on financial models LAHORE: The Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMBA) is considering five financial models for the construction of a Metro Rapid Train project in Lahore, The Express Tribune has learnt. The government is expected to invite bids from international construction firms for the construction of the Metro Rapid Train Project by December. A feasibility study and reference designs for the project had been drawn in 2007 and 2008 in a joint venture between MVA Consultancy and SYSTRA. According to their reports, the proposed 26 kilometre rail line, from Ali Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, to Ring Road would cost around $2 billion. A provincial government official, wishing to remain anonymous, said the project has been divided into two phases. The first phase would cover 17 kilometres from Ali Town through Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road, Gulshan-i-Ravi, Chauburji, the MAO College till the General Post Office. From there, it would pass by Lahore Hotel, head towards the City railway station and end at Sultanpura. The track beyond Sultanpura would be part of the second phase. It would pass by the University of Engineering and Technology, Daroghawala and Shalimar Garden on the Grand Trunk Road and end at Ring Road. The rail line would either be constructed underground or elevated. A ground track is not being considered. The feasibility report suggested that 6.9 kilometres of the track be laid under the ground and the rest be elevated. If divided into two phases, the 17km-long track in the first phase would cost around $1.4 billion. A Transport Department official said that the project would be divided into two phases. He said the PMBA was evaluating the built operate transfer (BOT), the design built operate transfer (DBOT), the engineering procurement construction (ECP) and two other financial models for the project. He said that the project required a huge investment so it was important to carefully evaluate various models of financing. He said that a government-to-government loan was also among the options. Given the level of expertise required, local construction firms would not be considered, he said. A tunnel boring machine, to build the 6.9km-long tunnel, would be used in an urban centre in Pakistan for the first time. A wire duct for the train tracks would also be laid, he said, local companies did not have the requisite expertise for that either. As soon as the PMBA decided on the financial model, an ad calling for tenders be floated. The official said they had decided that the bidding process would be carried out in a single step without pre-qualification of firms. The ad would be issued by December. Decisions regarding the finalisation of firms to conduct feasibility studies for possible metro routes in Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan would be decided in the next two weeks. The PMBA spokesperson was not available for comment.