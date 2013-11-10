/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Lahore Metro Train Project | News and Updates

Discussion in 'Infrastructure & Development' started by cb4, Nov 10, 2013.

    cb4

    cb4 ELITE MEMBER

    Metro train: No decision yet on financial models

    LAHORE: The Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMBA) is considering five financial models for the construction of a Metro Rapid Train project in Lahore, The Express Tribune has learnt.

    The government is expected to invite bids from international construction firms for the construction of the Metro Rapid Train Project by December.

    A feasibility study and reference designs for the project had been drawn in 2007 and 2008 in a joint venture between MVA Consultancy and SYSTRA. According to their reports, the proposed 26 kilometre rail line, from Ali Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, to Ring Road would cost around $2 billion.

    A provincial government official, wishing to remain anonymous, said the project has been divided into two phases.

    The first phase would cover 17 kilometres from Ali Town through Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road, Gulshan-i-Ravi, Chauburji, the MAO College till the General Post Office. From there, it would pass by Lahore Hotel, head towards the City railway station and end at Sultanpura.

    The track beyond Sultanpura would be part of the second phase. It would pass by the University of Engineering and Technology, Daroghawala and Shalimar Garden on the Grand Trunk Road and end at Ring Road.

    The rail line would either be constructed underground or elevated. A ground track is not being considered.

    The feasibility report suggested that 6.9 kilometres of the track be laid under the ground and the rest be elevated.

    If divided into two phases, the 17km-long track in the first phase would cost around $1.4 billion.

    A Transport Department official said that the project would be divided into two phases. He said the PMBA was evaluating the built operate transfer (BOT), the design built operate transfer (DBOT), the engineering procurement construction (ECP) and two other financial models for the project.

    He said that the project required a huge investment so it was important to carefully evaluate various models of financing. He said that a government-to-government loan was also among the options.

    Given the level of expertise required, local construction firms would not be considered, he said. A tunnel boring machine, to build the 6.9km-long tunnel, would be used in an urban centre in Pakistan for the first time. A wire duct for the train tracks would also be laid, he said, local companies did not have the requisite expertise for that either.

    As soon as the PMBA decided on the financial model, an ad calling for tenders be floated. The official said they had decided that the bidding process would be carried out in a single step without pre-qualification of firms. The ad would be issued by December. Decisions regarding the finalisation of firms to conduct feasibility studies for possible metro routes in Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan would be decided in the next two weeks. The PMBA spokesperson was not available for comment.
     
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Bekar ke Cheze hai
    If you have any spare mone,Invest it in Power Projects
    Baki Thumara Paise tum Decide Karo
     
    !eon

    !eon SENIOR MEMBER

    seems Punjab is only Lahore
     
    Leader

    Leader ELITE MEMBER

    story of an unplanned city and the monkey ruler !
     
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    Lahore the capital of Pakistan!
     
    Malik Usman

    Malik Usman FULL MEMBER

    A leader always think for next generation....and a politician always things for next election.............and they are thinking for next election.
     
    cb4

    cb4 ELITE MEMBER

    You don't need to ever think about copying someone else because of course your party and provincial leadership have always thought about bringing 'change'. I'll give you a pat on the back on this.

    :omghaha:



    Same goes for all other Politicians...


    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Don't take me wrong
    But don't you think Pakistan should Invest everything into power & Law & Order sector
    These are the 2 biggest hurdles for FDI in Pakistan

    Once Industry gets going the economy will also move then you will automatically have money for Such projects

    & many posters on the forum are saying that
    Metro bus is making Daily loss (do correct me if I am wrong)
    So what are the chances that metro rail will be making profit or even Sustain itself
     
    cb4

    cb4 ELITE MEMBER

    Law and Order and Economy:

    Khyber Pakthunkhwa is one of the worst hit Provinces. Its on record. All the major terrorists attacks in the last few months have been hit there, whether its Jails Breaks in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan or Church Bombing. I directly Point to the failure of the Provincial Government. Imran Khan (A.k.a Bozdil Khan ) is not interested in taking action against Taliban. His mantra of 'Peace Talks' is stirring emotions, so much so that his ally Party, Jamaat e Islami (JI) called Hakimullah Masud a Martyr. Nawaz Sharif does not want to create direct opposition, he has been using the Army to tell them to shut up. If there is no end to this Taliabn, there is no hope for development.

    As for Balochustan, the Governments in power, Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakthunkhawa Mili Awami Party (PKAM) are basically in alliance with the Federal Government. The Situation there is different. You may not like it because you are Indian but when you accuse us for Kashmir Militancy, we accuse you for Baloch Militancy. Tit for Tat. As a way of solving this issue there are multiple tactics. Like Karachi, The Government has handed over the control of Police Stations to the Paramilitary Troops for some months to take care of Banned Groups and Nationalists on board as negotiators to take care of those who are willing to come to table. Another Problem is Socio-Economics There are also those Balochis also who basically want right on their Oil, Gas Copper, Minerals Gold, Energy, and Water. To address these issues, there has been progress. The Natural Resources that once the Federal Government owned, has been transferred to the Provincial Government. 6,600 MW Coal Project is being launched in Gaddani, Gwadar-Kashgar Corridor is in plans with China to take shape in the form of Road and Rail Links, Solar Projects in Awaran is announced, and over 100 Dams are under construction.

    Drone Strikes in Tribal Areas have been considerably reduced as compared to the last 5 years. The few that occur, are in cooperation with Pakistani Government, Pakistani Army and United States, and yes big targets like Hakimullah Masud was with consensus. Side by Side, reconstruction is going on. Roads, Bridges, Shelters, Schools and Dams are being made.

    The Federal Government, Sind Provincial Government with the cooperation of Paramilitary Troops (A.k.a. Rangers) launched an Operation in Karachi, the Financial Hub of Pakistan. During Phase 1, approx. 6,000-9,000 criminals (Target Killers of Banned Outfits and Political Parties) have been caught. It is reported that average death toll for each day went down from 20 to 7 and will be further reduced in later phases of operation. Also exists of a cooperation of Local and Supreme Courts, legal trial is going on against them. Businessmen are feeling satisfied and some are reportedly returning back from Bangladesh, Dubai and Malaysia. Add to your surprise also, China is building Nuclear Plant, Qatar is building Coal Plant at Port Qasim and Japan has officially offered loan of $2 Billion for Karachi Circular Railway Project.

    Punjab, over 50% of Pakistan's Population lives in this Province. The good news is its the most safest. Police is less corrupt, better trained, and better equipped. To add more to that, a special Anti Terrorism Force is being established by the Provincial Government. People are generally more Literate and its a typical example of a place starving for Economic Activity. So whether its Energy Projects, Transportation Projects, other Big Infrastructure Projects, most of the investment will naturally take place there. The Metro Bus was a political move but it even surprised the politicians. They were thinking 50,000 people would use it, But it turned out to be wrong. Over 150,000 people are traveling on it everyday. The demand is so high that they imported 20 more buses from Volvo. The Metro Train as mentioned in the article will be BoT (Build Operate Transfer). Basicallly this means the cost and operation will be in the hands of a foreign company.

    Since new Government, FDI jumped 85% in first Quarter.

    Few days ago, Pakistan achieved GSP Plus in Europe, which means increase of $1 Billion of Exports and Creation of Jobs.

    Just recently it was announced by the Water and Power Ministry that there would be no load shedding in Pakistan during Winter. The achievement comes due to payment of Rs 500 Billion of Circular Debt to IPPS to produce 4,000+ MW, crackdown on Power Thieves, and change in policies such Distribution and Bills. With the GSP Plus in the Pipeline now, it means the Textile Industry will be achieving success.
     
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    We'll you told me everything but not what I asked

    I will rephrase my question
    Could the money being spent on metro rail could be better utilised by investing it in Power sector
     
    Liquidmetal

    Liquidmetal FULL MEMBER

    Man you talk too much sense for desi rulers, especially PK rulers. They are not all educated and refined like Manmohan Singh!! (and it astonishes me that you Indians cannot see the quality of this chap) some of us like the greasy monkey smiler is well known thief yet he became our president. And you want some sense in our governance. Tut Tut.
     
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Manmohan is a silent looter
    He shows he is honest
    But believe me in front of
    Sonia-MMS duo

    Zardari will look like a damn school boy (on corruption)

    I have been following this members posts looks like he is PRO PML-N
     
    cb4

    cb4 ELITE MEMBER

    I replied to that in my previous post. The Metro Rail will be BoT (Build Operate Transfer). Cost and Operation, success or loss, will be in the hands of a foreign company, most likely Chinese. This project is literally an investment which on Pakistan's side means easing transportation woes and creating jobs in Lahore.

    The Power Sector is unharmed and is a totally a Federal Government domain. By looking at the pace of work, it seems Pakistan will be all right. Already they have announced no load shedding in Winter. And in 2-3 years time, expect to generate 15,000 MW more into national grid due to completion of on going projects. If you are interested to know where the money would come from, well they are mixed use. Foreign loans, Foreign investment, Local investment.

    Now is that clear ?
     
    jarves

    jarves SENIOR MEMBER

    What is the timeline of the completion of the project???
     
    cb4

    cb4 ELITE MEMBER

    $1.6bn Chinese soft loan for elevated metro train

    LAHORE: China has agreed to give $1.6 billion loan to Pakistan under Preferential Buyers’ Credit (PBC) scheme for launching metro train project in Lahore.

    Dawn has learnt that the Chinese prime minister in a recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in China has committed to funding the project under the PBC scheme.

    The PBC is a Chinese Government Concessional Loan that refers to the medium and long-term, low interest rate credit extended by the China Eximbank and designed to fund manufacturing projects on infrastructure construction and social welfare in the borrowing country, which can generate promising economic returns or good social benefits.

    Officials say since the Chinese premier has committed to collaborating with Pakistan financially in this regard, Shahbaz Sharif has given the go-ahead to its government to launch the project in November this year.

    “The commitment made by the Chinese premier is not a small thing, as we will surely be able to launch the project with sufficient funds (Rs160bn approximately) in Lahore,” a senior official of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) told Dawn on Monday.

    The official, who accompanied the chief minister during his recent visit to China, said the project would be launched from Thokar Niaz Beg to GT Road interchange via Multan Road, MAO College, Jain Mandir and Railway Station. “It will be the project (called as orange line) that will totally be elevated, having 27 kilometre length with 27 elevated train stations like the eight stations of the metro bus.”

    The official said since the project feasibility and proposals etc had already been finalised, the government was determined to launch it by year end. Talking about the project’s time frame, the official said the government had set 27-month deadline.

    “The time frame will strictly be followed, as the chief minister is very serious about getting the project completed on-time and wants state-of-the-art trains to be operational on the route soon after this,” the official said.

    When asked about the land acquisition-related issues before launching the project, the official said according to plan there was no land acquisition so far. He said the decision to construct the elevated 27-km stretch was taken just to avoid such problems leading to affecting business activities of the people.

    He said various government departments including LDA had jointly started work to complete procedure for getting funds from China.

    $1.6bn Chinese soft loan for elevated metro train - DAWN.COM
     
