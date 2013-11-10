Lahore Metro Train Project | News and Updates

Law and Order and Economy:



Khyber Pakthunkhwa is one of the worst hit Provinces. Its on record. All the major terrorists attacks in the last few months have been hit there, whether its Jails Breaks in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan or Church Bombing. I directly Point to the failure of the Provincial Government. Imran Khan (A.k.a Bozdil Khan ) is not interested in taking action against Taliban. His mantra of 'Peace Talks' is stirring emotions, so much so that his ally Party, Jamaat e Islami (JI) called Hakimullah Masud a Martyr. Nawaz Sharif does not want to create direct opposition, he has been using the Army to tell them to shut up. If there is no end to this Taliabn, there is no hope for development.



As for Balochustan, the Governments in power, Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakthunkhawa Mili Awami Party (PKAM) are basically in alliance with the Federal Government. The Situation there is different. You may not like it because you are Indian but when you accuse us for Kashmir Militancy, we accuse you for Baloch Militancy. Tit for Tat. As a way of solving this issue there are multiple tactics. Like Karachi, The Government has handed over the control of Police Stations to the Paramilitary Troops for some months to take care of Banned Groups and Nationalists on board as negotiators to take care of those who are willing to come to table. Another Problem is Socio-Economics There are also those Balochis also who basically want right on their Oil, Gas Copper, Minerals Gold, Energy, and Water. To address these issues, there has been progress. The Natural Resources that once the Federal Government owned, has been transferred to the Provincial Government. 6,600 MW Coal Project is being launched in Gaddani, Gwadar-Kashgar Corridor is in plans with China to take shape in the form of Road and Rail Links, Solar Projects in Awaran is announced, and over 100 Dams are under construction.



Drone Strikes in Tribal Areas have been considerably reduced as compared to the last 5 years. The few that occur, are in cooperation with Pakistani Government, Pakistani Army and United States, and yes big targets like Hakimullah Masud was with consensus. Side by Side, reconstruction is going on. Roads, Bridges, Shelters, Schools and Dams are being made.



The Federal Government, Sind Provincial Government with the cooperation of Paramilitary Troops (A.k.a. Rangers) launched an Operation in Karachi, the Financial Hub of Pakistan. During Phase 1, approx. 6,000-9,000 criminals (Target Killers of Banned Outfits and Political Parties) have been caught. It is reported that average death toll for each day went down from 20 to 7 and will be further reduced in later phases of operation. Also exists of a cooperation of Local and Supreme Courts, legal trial is going on against them. Businessmen are feeling satisfied and some are reportedly returning back from Bangladesh, Dubai and Malaysia. Add to your surprise also, China is building Nuclear Plant, Qatar is building Coal Plant at Port Qasim and Japan has officially offered loan of $2 Billion for Karachi Circular Railway Project.



Punjab, over 50% of Pakistan's Population lives in this Province. The good news is its the most safest. Police is less corrupt, better trained, and better equipped. To add more to that, a special Anti Terrorism Force is being established by the Provincial Government. People are generally more Literate and its a typical example of a place starving for Economic Activity. So whether its Energy Projects, Transportation Projects, other Big Infrastructure Projects, most of the investment will naturally take place there. The Metro Bus was a political move but it even surprised the politicians. They were thinking 50,000 people would use it, But it turned out to be wrong. Over 150,000 people are traveling on it everyday. The demand is so high that they imported 20 more buses from Volvo. The Metro Train as mentioned in the article will be BoT (Build Operate Transfer). Basicallly this means the cost and operation will be in the hands of a foreign company.



Since new Government, FDI jumped 85% in first Quarter.



Few days ago, Pakistan achieved GSP Plus in Europe, which means increase of $1 Billion of Exports and Creation of Jobs.



Just recently it was announced by the Water and Power Ministry that there would be no load shedding in Pakistan during Winter. The achievement comes due to payment of Rs 500 Billion of Circular Debt to IPPS to produce 4,000+ MW, crackdown on Power Thieves, and change in policies such Distribution and Bills. With the GSP Plus in the Pipeline now, it means the Textile Industry will be achieving success.

