What's new

Lahore living in 'Dark'| Street Lights gone, Waste & Water issue in housing societies, Broken Roads & No new infrastructure Projects | No Master plan

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,196
0
8,829
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Where is Lahore City all income money going to ? No new infrastructure projects, no new beautification and road projects in Lahore.

Lahore City in 'Dark', most Street lights off, Wastage inside societies, Broken Road markings & No new infrastructure Projects| No Beautification Water

Lahore city a mega grand city has started to wear down in following ways and the PTI Punjab government and local societies must pay critical attention to the uplift of the historic city:
  • Lahore now has gone dark, very dark during night, street lights are mostly off, canal bank road lighting is so low, historic buildings look dark haunted places with no lights, in streets and housing societies and the main roads of Lahore have low visibility LED lights of no good, too many accidents due to over traffic, Street lighting has become a major issue in the overall city.

  • Lahore now has a major water problem, water tables has gone low.

  • Lahore city waste management was one the best which made it the most cleanest city and now pollution levels are rising again very high as the city has become very large.
  • Roads in housing societies and local town blocks are mostly broken, unclean while main roads are better maintained. Road markings have mostly gone. Road signs and location marking boards are very less.

  • Due to too many long trees and branches have not been cut by LDA, Lahore PTI government and tree branches trimming is necessary as now all the trees are coming over all the roads, buildings and housing societies.

  • The beautification of the city has gone down, there used to be large projects for beautification which is not happening.
 
Marker

Marker

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
861
5
1,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AsianLion said:
Where is Lahore City all income money going to ? No new infrastructure projects, no new beautification and road projects in Lahore.

Lahore City in 'Dark', most Street lights off, Wastage inside societies, Broken Road markings & No new infrastructure Projects| No Beautification Water

Lahore city a mega grand city has started to wear down in following ways and the PTI Punjab government and local societies must pay critical attention to the uplift of the historic city:
  • Lahore now has gone dark, very dark during night, street lights are mostly off, canal bank road lighting is so low, historic buildings look dark haunted places with no lights, in streets and housing societies and the main roads of Lahore have low visibility LED lights of no good, too many accidents due to over traffic, Street lighting has become a major issue in the overall city.
  • Lahore now has a major water problem, water tables has gone low.
  • Lahore city waste management was one the best which made it the most cleanest city and now pollution levels are rising again very high as the city has become very large.
  • Roads in housing societies and local town blocks are mostly broken, unclean while main roads are better maintained. Road markings have mostly gone. Road signs and location marking boards are very less.
  • Due to too many long trees and branches have not been cut by LDA, Lahore PTI government and tree branches trimming is necessary as now all the trees are coming over all the roads, buildings and housing societies.
  • The beautification of the city has gone down, there used to be large projects for beautification which is not happening.
Click to expand...
Maintenance of Lahore is the prime responsibility of Lahore LB.

Replacement of street bulbs and cleanliness of roads is sole responsibility of city Municipal.

Ironically, it is still administered by PML-N goons.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

BANNED
Mar 31, 2007
29,266
-28
19,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Marker said:
Maintenance of Lahore is the prime responsibility of Lahore LB.

Replacement of street bulbs and cleanliness of roads is sole responsibility of city Municipal.

Ironically, it is still administered by PML-N goons.
Click to expand...
PTI morons have put all Pakistan up for sale, soon Lahoris will set you free.
What is ironic is CM office is dictated from Pakpatan.
hussain0216 said:
Tell me who is exactly responsible for all this?

Is it federal government?
Click to expand...
Is Lahore out of federation or Usman Buzdar has started to operate autonomously?
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,658
9
21,238
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
BATMAN said:
PTI morons have put all Pakistan up for sale, soon Lahoris will set you free.
What is ironic is CM office is dictated from Pakpatan.


Is Lahore out of federation or Usman Buzdar has started to operate autonomously?
Click to expand...
Usman Buzdar is CM of Punjab. He is not mayor of Lahore
hussain0216 said:
Yaar please don't set us free

We don't want anymore of your Sharif's, Bhutto's or Zardaris

Can't you keep those bastards under control
Click to expand...
His inner Patwari is out of control now 😂
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

BANNED
Mar 31, 2007
29,266
-28
19,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
hussain0216 said:
Yaar please don't set us free

We don't want anymore of your Sharif's, Bhutto's or Zardaris

Can't you keep those bastards under control
Click to expand...
Who is Hafiz Shiekh? Nadeem Afzal Chan, Firdos Ashique Awan, Clown Shah Mahmood, Ijaz Shah..... stop hypocracy and adopt Zardari as your true master.

Of course leave Lahore asap.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,658
9
21,238
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
BATMAN said:
Who is Hafiz Shiekh? Nadeem Afzal Chan, Firdos Ashique Awan, Clown Shah Mahmood, Ijaz Shah..... stop hypocracy and adopt Zardari as your true master.

Of course leave Lahore asap.
Click to expand...
They are either federal or provincial ministers. Again nothing to do with Baldia Lahore
 
Marker

Marker

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
861
5
1,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BATMAN said:
PTI morons have put all Pakistan up for sale, soon Lahoris will set you free.
What is ironic is CM office is dictated from Pakpatan.


Is Lahore out of federation or Usman Buzdar has started to operate autonomously?
Click to expand...
Do not tell me that LB is not generating enough funds to replace street bulbs!!! Cleaners are always part of municipal. City government should be able to utilize them for cleaning the streets and roads of Lahore.

Do not blame others to hide corruption and incompetency of PML N goons.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

BANNED
Mar 31, 2007
29,266
-28
19,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Marker said:
Do not tell me that LB is not generating enough funds to replace street bulbs!!! Cleaners are always part of municipal. City government should be able to utilize them for cleaning the streets and roads of Lahore.

Do not blame others to hide corruption and incompetency of PML N goons.
Click to expand...
What city government are you talking here?
PMLN is history, every single person from federation to provincial level is appointed with nod from Pakpatan and Qum.
As long PMLN was ruling, Lahore was clean and kicking.
Areesh said:
Lahoris should ask Maryam Nawaz to hold another rally against this situation where mehmood khan achakzai would abuse them again
Click to expand...
There's Mahmood Khan Achak Zai besides a yelling Imran Khan. His face is hidden in the picture but it's very much him and very close to Imran Khan.

1608249167140.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Govt finalising master plan for five new terminals at Port Qasim
Replies
0
Views
187
Morpheus
Morpheus
S
Govt finalising master plan for five new terminals at Port Qasim
Replies
6
Views
414
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
Morpheus
Govt Approves Gwadar Smart City Master Plan
Replies
3
Views
259
AsianLion
AsianLion
striver44
‘Funding’ constraint affecting CPEC infra projects
Replies
5
Views
238
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
B
Govt formulating master plan to attract private investors Multi-modal transportation hub
Replies
0
Views
159
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom