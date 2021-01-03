Lahore living in 'Dark'| Street Lights gone, Waste & Water issue in housing societies, Broken Roads & No new infrastructure Projects | No Master plan

Where is Lahore City all income money going to ? No new infrastructure projects, no new beautification and road projects in Lahore.



Lahore City in 'Dark', most Street lights off, Wastage inside societies, Broken Road markings & No new infrastructure Projects| No Beautification Water



Lahore city a mega grand city has started to wear down in following ways and the PTI Punjab government and local societies must pay critical attention to the uplift of the historic city:

Lahore now has gone dark, very dark during night, street lights are mostly off, canal bank road lighting is so low, historic buildings look dark haunted places with no lights, in streets and housing societies and the main roads of Lahore have low visibility LED lights of no good, too many accidents due to over traffic, Street lighting has become a major issue in the overall city.

Lahore now has a major water problem, water tables has gone low.

Lahore city waste management was one the best which made it the most cleanest city and now pollution levels are rising again very high as the city has become very large.

Roads in housing societies and local town blocks are mostly broken, unclean while main roads are better maintained. Road markings have mostly gone. Road signs and location marking boards are very less.

Due to too many long trees and branches have not been cut by LDA, Lahore PTI government and tree branches trimming is necessary as now all the trees are coming over all the roads, buildings and housing societies.