Lahore is choking under the blanket of thick smog. Here’s how you can stay safe

Lahore is choking under the blanket of thick smog. Here’s how you can stay safe
Let’s all pray for rain and for everyone to stay safe!

November 03, 2016, 1:09 pm


Winter’s here. It’s the favorite time of the year. Winter vibes… Hoodie season is here… Loving winter... Snapchat and all the other social sites were filled with pictures with these captions. For the last two days everyone was really happy and was cheering that winters arrived early and how!

But to burst everyone’s bubble, I have to break this to you that this is not fog and there’s nothing to celebrate. This dense blanket that looks like fog is actually smog.

For those who don’t know what smog actually is: it is a mixture of smoke and fog. It is a very thick toxic blanket of pollutants which is a menacing health hazard. It is also considered to contain soot and is usually yellowish or blackish in color. Previously it was more visible on open areas but now the situation is getting worse every minute.

The smog level is increasing massively and according to the authorities, after 12:20 pm yesterday the smog got denser, which reduced visibility even on roads. The PM levels have reached ten times higher than the safe limit.

People have also complained about feeling it inside their homes... burning eyes, heavy breathing, cold, pneumonia, minor pains, infections and a lot more problems.

More exposure to smog can lead to bigger ailments such as lung cancer, asthma and other respiratory problems, cardiac problems and bronchial diseases. This can also lead to immense damage to all kind of crops and can kill innumerable animal species.

Lahore is considered as one of the most polluted cities of Asia. All parts of Punjab and a lot of parts of India have been affected by this. Lahore and New Delhi have been listed recently among the top ten worst cities for smog.

Most of the people think coal usage, industrial plants and heavy traffic are the major causes for smog. Many people are blaming the celebration of Diwali in India for this, which to some extent might be one of the big factors. The pollutants from there carry over to this side of the border and have made things much worse.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department this smog will persist for another five days. It is also believed that rain would help overcome this situation.

This is a very serious condition and in other countries this climatic condition calls for emergency closing down of schools, public places, so people could come in contact of this danger as less as possible.

A few possible ways to combat this problem are minimizing going out for long and if possible wearing masks to protect yourself and your children. Eyewash should be used frequently to clear eyes.

Keep all the windows closed. Avoid congested areas, heavy traffic and road junctions while travelling.

The universities, institutions, schools in general and government in particular should take a step with immediate effect to cope with the situation. They should measure the Air Quality Index and take adequate measures.

All the citizens are requested to avoid keeping their car engines running and be considerate about other people and the current climatic condition.

People should initiate programs similar to the one started in India because as a citizen of this country it’s each individual’s duty to do whatever is possible for him or her.

Let’s all pray for rain and for everyone to stay safe!
http://nation.com.pk/blogs/03-Nov-2...et-of-thick-smog-here-s-how-you-can-stay-safe
@django @Moonlight @Chauvinist @User @Arsalan @WAJsal @The Sandman
 
Lahore has been choking because his highness shareef jr has brought everything into lahore breaking its limits. Over populated hence choked traffic, choked social services, declining law and order.
 
Tehran is even worser:agree:
 
They have cut down majority of the trees in Lahore. Recently they have cut down all the trees on Kalma Chowk Lahore due to underpass project. Trees reduce air pollution and smog. Smog is formed when Isoprene produced from trees to protect leaves get mixed up with sunlight and Nitrogen oxides which is produce from vehicles, coal industries, aircrafts, Brick industries etc. Smog is highly deadly because it can cause Lung Cancer, asthma, Bronchial Adenoma (in other words Bronchial tubes Cancer) etc.

The diagrams shows where are Bronchial tubes in Lungs;



The signs of Lung Cancer;


Deciduous trees absorbs one third more Air pollution. Provincial Government should plant such trees in Lahore to counter Smog.

Deciduous trees are also helpful because they shed their leaves in autumn season so in other words they produce less Isoprene in autumn season.

An example of Deciduous trees;


Lack of trees cause air pollution and Lahore is suffering with such problem.
 
You have way with words. Its a pleasure reading your words. In almost all the threads.


@ topic there is smog all over delhi and even shanghai i visited recently.
 
I think humans don't realize what consequences and impact it will have for normal people living in those cities. I am glad I don't live in Lahore or any place where this smog is.
 
Ahhhh thank you so much ... I'm flying in air..:chilli:

And yes.. Smog Smog every where..!!

What I do believe is.. Indian nay koi zehreeli gas chori hui hai yahan ya pankhay lga k apni smog idhar bhej di hai..:sick:
 
Unfortunately Pakistanis have a terrible tendency to cut trees down without even considering the serious health and environmental repercussions of their actions. If something can make them easy money they will do it regardless of the implications.
 
Lol and you did it.
Kiddo now u sound more like a teenager.

God bless you.
 
