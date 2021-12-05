What's new

Lahore High Court overturns the conviction of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) financier.

Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 17, 2021
35
0
37
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
tribune.com.pk

TTP ‘associate’s’ conviction overturned in terror funding case | The Express Tribune

Dawar Khan was convicted by trial court earlier this year; prosecution pleaded Khan was wrongly accused
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
LAHORE:
The Lahore High Court (LHC)’s division bench, headed by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, overturned the conviction of a man, said to be associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), over charges of raising funds for the organisation.

The bench, setting aside the conviction, ordered to acquit Dawar Khan on an appeal filed by him against the conviction handed down by a trial court earlier this year.

The petitioner’s counsel, Mian Dawood, argued that the trial court did not apply a “judicial mind” and handed down the punishment in ignorance of the real facts of the case.

He maintained that the prosecution had failed to establish any nexus between Khan and the convict, and that the trial court awarded him the punishment after relying on speculations.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have confiscated a receipt book for funds from the convict’s possession, but did not involve in its investigation anyone who had given funds to the TTP.

He further argued that the CTD did not produce the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report before the trial court. “Handing down punishment after only relying on the receipt book is an injustice,” he told the court.

The details of the amounts mentioned on the receipt book do not match with the currency notes that had been recovered from the possession of the convict, he further argued.

“It is the CTD’s failure that a forensic of the receipt book was not conducted,” the counsel argued, adding that it proves the organisation’s negligence.

The signatures of the convict do not match with the signatures available on the receipt book, the advocate further informed the court.

The law officer opposed the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and told the court that the trial court, applying its judicial mind, awarded one-year imprisonment to the convict. “There is visible evidence of fund raising against the convict, and the trial court awarded the punishment after relying upon substantial evidence,” Dawood added.

According to the case details, CTD Faisalabad had arrested the accused on April 1, 2021 when they received a tip off regarding the accused collecting funds for the organisation, at the Freedi Chowk Millat Road in Faisalabad. On conducting a search, the CTD recovered the receipt book; that had 22 receipts issued from it.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on the accused.

During the trial, the accused denied the allegation levelled against him, claiming that a false case had been registered against him.

Slamming the case and the prosecution witnesses for falsely deposing against him, Dawar Khan informed the court that he had been abducted by unknown people on December 6, 2020 while he was present in his shop. “I did nothing,” he had claimed.


Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
5,351
-1
8,869
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TTP are innocent, PMLN PPP PTI fazlu mqm all are innocent, no corruption, no murders, bureaucrats are pure and innocent, the military is the purest and most innocent. The ONLY guilty and worthy of harsh punishment in this country are the poor people.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,276
40
21,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
To be fair, it just seems like a flimsy case. Of course nothing will happen to the prosecutors and officers involved in putting together a rubbish case, letting protentially dangerous men free.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
723
0
1,519
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Start convicting those who died by the hands of TTP.
After all TTP has been declared innocent in every Pakistani Court case, so it must be victim's fault for getting blown up.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2015
3,267
0
3,301
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
313ghazi said:
To be fair, it just seems like a flimsy case. Of course nothing will happen to the prosecutors and officers involved in putting together a rubbish case, letting potentially dangerous men free.
Click to expand...
Karachi operation was successful because 99% of the terrorist were shot and killed instead of handcuffed because it was understood courts will let him walk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom