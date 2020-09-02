Lahore High Court orders transfer of Accountability Judges, some asked to report to LHC

The notification issued by the Registrar Lahore High court for transfers of some post holders, while others are asked to report to the Lahore High Court.This effectively means that NAB cases could not be proceeded in the Accountability Courts until and unless the Judges are appointed.Imran Khan on the directions of SCP wanted to appoint more accountability judges to speedup accountability process. But it seems that CJ LHC is acting above the authority of even SCP.What is going on!!Shahbaz Sharif soon would be presented to the LHC for bail, which surely would be granted , even if LHC has to be opened on Sunday for the hearing.Then no chance of hearings in the Accountability courts in near future, he would be free to continue in politics unhindered and uninterrupted. Remember he had ruled over Punjab for 10 years on a Stay Order whose duration was long expired.Wakhara Pakistani justice system.Also Dr Adnan has landed in Lahore from London. He immediately has started the campaign for Maryam on the ground of "ill health". Next request to visit London for medical reason to LHC or IHC. Game has started.All the Sharifs would be saved so they can come back and rule over Pakistan again!!Bajwa's hands all over again!!Bajwa and NAB Chairman were appointed by Nawaz. Both are returning the favours successfully.Long Live Banana Republic of Pakistan.