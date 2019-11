The recent decision by Lahore High Court has set a new precedent for Takht Lahore Kingpin and Co.



The High court became a mediator between Convicted criminal and GOP. It is evident from repeated out of the way favours to a particular influential and filthy Rich family that the Judiciary can go to any length if the aggrieved belong to the corruption cases riddled, absconding and convicted Sharif Family.



The same Lahore High Court, instead of taking up Health based plea by other prisoners, simply forwarded the petition to Home Secretary for further action.



Why?



Because there is double standard for the rich and powerful and the poor.



Now Zardari also stands to take the same advantage as soon as he strikes a similar arrangement due to the precedents set by High Courts of Pakistan. Zardari can use Sind card to cry foul otherwise.

LHC asks Nawaz, Shehbaz to submit written undertaking of former premier's return from abroad

Following the court's directions, the PML-N legal team submitted a handwritten draft of the undertaking to the court, which said:

"As soon as doctors abroad permit [Nawaz to return], he will come back to the country without wasting a moment."

"Nawaz Sharif will return and face the cases against him in court," it added.

'God will bring him back'

Earlier, the bench asked PML-N President Shehbaz, who was in court for the hearing, if he was willing to guarantee that Nawaz will return. To this, Shehbaz said: "God will bring him back."

Condition attached to 'uphold court's writ'

Petition maintainable

The condition was challenged in LHC by the PML-N legal team, on behalf of the former premier, on Thursday and was taken up by the two-member bench on the same day.