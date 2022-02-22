What's new

Lahore high court Judge gets his car tyres changed for 74000 USD

Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
1,068
-1
2,112
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tshering22 said:
Damn!

He could have bought another vehicle for that price!
Click to expand...
Bugatti veyron tyres cost 32000 usd "per set".
Here we have a judge of a poor country having his car tyres changed at public tax money's expense at more than three times the price .
Hey but let's criticise military budget .
 
srshkmr

srshkmr

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2013
1,249
-1
994
Country
India
Location
Australia
Aesterix said:
Bugatti veyron tyres cost 32000 usd "per set".
Here we have a judge of a poor country having his car tyres changed at public tax money's expense at more than three times the price .
Hey but let's criticise military budget .
Click to expand...
What car does he use?
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
1,068
-1
2,112
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
khail007 said:
Dear, the price is unbelievable even if we consider the element of corruption in it by the purchasing department. Please check the authenticity of it. I believe it is fake.
Click to expand...
Judges know, that nobody can question them, likewise their corruption is stellar.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,443
0
5,683
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Was he purchasing a tyre of the Starship Enterprise? I guarantee no Mercedes tyres are that expensive even in Pakistan.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,916
43
22,694
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
i first read it as 74,000 PKR and thought - "that seems reasonable for branded tyres".

Then i realised it USD not PKR... :bad:
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
596
0
845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,817
-6
8,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
This is ridiculous,
but playing devil's advocate
the mercedes and the tyres may not be road version,
it maybe the armored version,
in which case one can understand the cost.
A set of 4 tyres, 19 inches from Michelin would be about 900 - 1150 USD.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female judge of Supreme Court
2
Replies
27
Views
526
One_Nation
O
F
Pak court sentences 4 to death in case of blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house
Replies
3
Views
552
Khanate
Khanate
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SHCBA to challenge appointment of SC judges against seniority principle
Replies
3
Views
187
Pandora
Pandora
ghazi52
Justice Isa questions notion of ‘supremacy of law’ in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
195
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Islamabad High Court orders capital authority to seal Monal Restaurant today
Replies
2
Views
369
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom