Lahore high court Judge gets his car tyres changed for 74000 USD

Damn!
Bugatti veyron tyres cost 32000 usd "per set".Damn!
He could have bought another vehicle for that price!
What car does he use?Bugatti veyron tyres cost 32000 usd "per set".
Here we have a judge of a poor country having his car tyres changed at public tax money's expense at more than three times the price .
Hey but let's criticise military budget .
Judges know, that nobody can question them, likewise their corruption is stellar.Dear, the price is unbelievable even if we consider the element of corruption in it by the purchasing department. Please check the authenticity of it. I believe it is fake.
U r mistaken bro. These chief qazis need space shuttle tyres for their cars as they have a court date on mars to settle a dispute among the local aliens and to provide justice to the victim. Stop spreading propaganda against these satti savitris.
Mars rover by NASAWhat car does he use?