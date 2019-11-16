Lahore High Court allows Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the ruling on the former Punjab chief minister’s petition seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.



The court allowed the opposition leader to go abroad for eight weeks.



It is to be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in LHC, stating that he is a cancer survivor and needs to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name on the blacklist.



The Ministry of Interior, federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were named as respondents in the plea.



On the other hand, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that the only work of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is to ignore the suggestions and demands of opposition parties. No one is ready to trust the premier due to his U-turns, he added.



Shehbaz Sharif further said that he has no contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief and head of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman.