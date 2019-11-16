What's new

Lahore High Court allows Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad

ASKardar

ASKardar

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.


Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the ruling on the former Punjab chief minister’s petition seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

The court allowed the opposition leader to go abroad for eight weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in LHC, stating that he is a cancer survivor and needs to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name on the blacklist.

The Ministry of Interior, federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were named as respondents in the plea.

On the other hand, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that the only work of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is to ignore the suggestions and demands of opposition parties. No one is ready to trust the premier due to his U-turns, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that he has no contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief and head of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman.

LHC allows Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad

The court allowed the opposition leader to go abroad for eight weeks.
koolio

koolio

Mubarak Lohar High Court comes to the rescue again, what a pathetic Banana Republic it is.

If Showbaaz manages to flee like his Godfather brother ain't coming back.
 
SD 10

SD 10

establishment doesnt learn............................. Upcomming elections is ging to be dsgrace for them... PMLN is going to sweep punjab as things stand.... PTI has lost all its reputation.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

SD 10 said:
establishment doesnt learn............................. Upcoming elections is ging to be disgrace for them... PMLN is going to sweep Punjab as things stand... PTI has lost all its reputation.
The Establishment had told him to fock off this is 1000% PML_HIGHT court...
 
Invicta

Invicta

Why can't they challenge this in the supreme court? Also if he is a cancer survivor why doesn't he go to Shaukat Khanum. It has good facilities from my experience.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

The judge should guarantee his return, by offering his own head as leverage.. The audacity of these swines never seem to surprise me anymore, opening the court on a holiday to secure Nawaz's release via a 50 rupee stamp paper..
 
koolio

koolio

Invicta said:
Why can't they challenge this in the supreme court? Also if he is a cancer survivor why doesn't he go to Shaukat Khanum. It has good facilities from my experience.
You are right this ruling should be immediately challenged in SC, its beyond ridiculous high profile criminals are allowed to get away so easily.

But then again I don't have high hopes from Banana SC either.
 
AZ1

AZ1

looks like pakistan has two countries and slaves within country of two royal families.

Punjab to serve sharif family - all institue in punjab

Sindh to serve zardari family - all institue in sindh

Imran khan should settle in UK after this.
 
Invicta

Invicta

koolio said:
You are right this ruling should be immediately challenged in SC, its beyond ridiculous high profile criminals are allowed to get away so easily.

But then again I don't have high hopes from Banana SC either.
It is a true catastrophe of justice more like a mela of justice - they get what ever decision they want whenever they want it.
I don't have high hopes from SC either but its worth a try.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

good job judicial mafia. keep butchering your reputation in the eyes of the masses. that way, no one will hit the streets for you when your littar tay chittar parade begins. establishment is giving the judges enough rope to hang themselves while also splitting the opposition apart.
 
Invicta

Invicta

Skywalker said:
Lahore high court should be re named as La-Whore high court. Sold out judges giving favours to their masters.
This a standing joke in my office as I work with a few Frenchmen and they laugh every time I say I am going to Pakistan. "So are you landing on La-whore".
 
