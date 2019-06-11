/ Register

  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Lahore HC has rejected Hamza's bail Hamza arrested by NAB

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by crankthatskunk, Jun 11, 2019

    Lahore HC has rejected Hamza's bail request.

    Yesterday's drama is repeating.
    Hamza is arrested by NAB.

    Two good news in two days.

    upload_2019-6-11_8-27-46.png
     
    Which luxary hospital he planned for his stay?
     
    Good news will be when the crooks will be hanged upside down till they return looted money.
     
    But still its good news don't u think it will impact positively on current amnesty scheme ???aab thori der sahii woh loog sochain ky zror in last one just 1 billion dollar collected if we do 10 this time all worth it
     
    The two requests for bail from Shahbaz were

    1- Ramzan Sugar Mill corruption.
    2- Assets beyond means/income.

    Both are rejected by Lahore HC
     
    Finally get it his request rejected by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi i wonder where is Sardar Shamim and malik shehzad who always approved his request even in his absence let see how this so called ""Sakht londa"" face the jail who used to hide behind women and children to avoid custody
     
    Yeah, that would be ultimate good news. But until then, enjoy the little episodes of comfort that Pakistan at least is slowly moving towards the ultimate goal that all corrupts should be made an example by Pakistan.

    I just need to correct above news. Hamza is still in the court talking to his lawyers.
    NAB is in the court waiting to arrest Hamza. He is not officially arrested by NAB but he will be as soon as he finished with his lawyers. He is not going anywhere except the NAB cell.
     
    Whats the point when stupid production orders are issued for these thieves to be called to Parliament and convicted criminals are released on bail in the name of treatment. We need Chinese style justice, corruption proven, simply put a bullet to the head and the cost of that bullet needs to be borne by the family of the criminal.
     
    Confirmed now. Hamza is arrested as soon as he walked out of the court room.
    NAB is taking him to the NAB lockup.

    upload_2019-6-11_8-50-4.png
     
    Untitled.png
     
    :chilli::victory:
     
    Hundred or so PMLN supporters are running with the NAB vehicle carrying Hamza.

    upload_2019-6-11_8-54-18.png
     
    poor noonies
     
    What a shame. In their home town they can't even gather 10,000 people on roads. Opposition looks weak to bring people on roads .
     
