Punjabi Establishment paying games like it did before..



end result is Pakistan is probably not going to survive ..



The lengths through which punjabi establishment is going to save nawaz sharif and co will have two effects



1. Frustration in smaller provinces that their leaders are punished while rest are released



2. Increase strength of PPPP in sindh



3. Resurgence of nationalist parties



Ultimately smaller provinces will have think is it good for them to keep playing these games with punjabi establishment (people of central punjab, judiciary, majority of military and beurocrats )



KPK suffered alot because of the same games from 2006-2018(drones & war)..PTM will get stronger..and ANP will have resurgence in KPK

