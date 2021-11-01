What's new

Lahore Has The Worst Air Quality in The World: IQAir

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,786
-4
1,916
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lahore Has The Worst Air Quality in The World: IQAir





Lahore has been declared the city with the worst air quality in the world on Monday by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.


At the time of writing, Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM 2.5) rating of 372 that categorizes air quality of the provincial capital as “hazardous”. Whereas, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers air quality with PM 2.5 under 50 as “healthy”.

Moreover, the concentration of PM 2.5 particulates in Lahore stood at 322.7 micrograms/cubic meter, which is 32.2 times above the WHO acceptable air quality guideline value.
PM 2.5 refers to atmospheric particles that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers and can only be viewed through an electron microscope. Since PM 2.5 particles are extremely lightweight, they tend to hang in the air longer than other heavier particles.
As a result, human beings are more susceptible to inhaling these particles through the nose and throat. These particles can cause diseases from cancer to stroke and from cardiovascular diseases to acute respiratory infections.
Lahore is followed by Zagreb (Croatia), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Delhi (India), and Mumbai (India) as the cities with the worst air quality after Lahore.

Here are the 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world right now.

Lahore has had extremely poor air quality for years, with the provincial capital regularly featuring in the list of the top 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world.

Earlier this year, a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had identified the pollution emitting from transport and industrial sectors coupled with crop burning as the major sources of smog in the provincial capital during winters.
To tackle smog this time around, the Punjab government imposed section 144 under which action will be taken against those causing air and pollution through the burning of crop stubble, industrial waste, and vehicular emissions.

 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,571
2
22,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If the govt instead of sending billions worth of $ to upgrade and expand the already over conjested residential complexes and socities could just inaugurate sub - provincial h.q's at least in the divisions it can drastically reduce the pollution/traffic jam which cost nothing much
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
5,147
-1
8,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Along with covid, there is an increase in cough and related lung diseases as well as allergies.
At times i think we deserve to be destroyed by nature because mkst of us are dumb morons and dont care abt the environment.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,108
106
16,835
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Smoke said:
Stop this crop burning bullshit, ruins winters for everyone
Click to expand...
have to wonder how much of this is from crop burning and how much is generated from within the cities?

When landing in Pakistan, you see a strange grey haze in the sky, land in any airport in other countries the sky is blue. It’s a surreal experience. Same goes for the cities, when you’re in them you’ll see a discoloured and foggy sky, drive sufficiently away from any city and the sky is blue again. If the crop burning is the main cause of smog, surely rural areas should not see air that is so much cleaner?

IMO the best way to tackle this is to enforce use of cleaner fuel (although it’s expensive), get cleaner cars and bikes that better meet international standards, and reduce the number of motor vehicles on the road by replacing the demand with buses and trains. All of which is easier said than done, and very expensive.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,100
40
20,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jungibaaz said:
have to wonder how much of this is from crop burning and how much is generated from within the cities?

When landing in Pakistan, you see a strange grey haze in the sky, land in any airport in other countries the sky is blue. It’s a surreal experience. Same goes for the cities, when you’re in them you’ll see a discoloured and foggy sky, drive sufficiently away from any city and the sky is blue again. If the crop burning is the main cause of smog, surely rural areas should not see air that is so much cleaner?

IMO the best way to tackle this is to enforce use of cleaner fuel (although it’s expensive), get cleaner cars and bikes that better meet international standards, and reduce the number of motor vehicles on the road by replacing the demand with buses and trains. All of which is easier said than done, and very expensive.
Click to expand...
One journey to drop my brother off to Islamabad airport sticks in my mind. It was a night time drive and so we had the windows down instead of using the AC. in AJK the air in the mountain roads smelled of pine, we got to Pindi and had to close the windows and turn on the AC. It smelt of sewage and pollution.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,398
7
3,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Smoke said:
Stop this crop burning bullshit, ruins winters for everyone
Click to expand...
Successive govts have no strategy.

Mentee said:
If the govt instead of sending billions worth of $ to upgrade and expand the already over conjested residential complexes and socities could just inaugurate sub - provincial h.q's at least in the divisions it can drastically reduce the pollution/traffic jam which cost nothing much
Click to expand...
Correct. And, at the very least, stop rice stubble burning.

Goenitz said:
Its mainly due to crop burning in India and wind currents bringing it to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
This has been disproven as many of the winds actually flow from here to there --- of course, it's still possible.
But we should worry about what we can control: the HUGE amount of crop burning on our side (friends just shared videos of multiple sites of stubble burning directly adjacent to the motorway --- there is zero fear of consequences because the govt is sleeping).
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
156
0
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Overpopulation has turned every Pakistani city into a hellhole. Lahore is spread over a small land area that has about 20 million or more people in it. No one knows exactly how many people live there.
Roads are flooded with motorbikes and cars and this is what locals call progress. People are still in no mood to stop this overpopulation madness.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom