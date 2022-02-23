Lahore: Fight over arcade game row results in death of a young male

Faqirze said: What gang war? did you even read the story? Click to expand...

Yes i read the story ... Drunk man came to a place where they have a quarrel with other group.The group with larger number wins. Then taking revenge again for filling a police complain.What it has to do with islam or being muslim?This is a typical case of gang and criminal elements having fight ...Had this other group happen to be a muslim then these criminals had a different plan ? For criminals enemy is enemy it is not about religion ...Your argument had been right if the same fight had happened for going to church, wearing a cross, or anything which only Christians do and not muslims.The article is simply trying to converge a common fight into a religious fight