Lahore doctor held for ‘blackmailing women’ through obscene videos
Jinnah Hospital’s Dr Abdullah Haris was allegedly forcing women including a nurse into having illicit relationship
Muhammad Shehzad/Adnan Lodhi
October 12, 2021
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has detained a doctor of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore for allegedly harassing and blackmailing women through their intimate videos and photos.
One of the victims, who is a nurse at the same hospital and had lodged a complaint with the FIA, claimed Dr Abdullah Haris had recorded her intimate videos while she was in relationship with him.
She alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her into having an illicit relationship with him. The accused had also sent her private videos and pictures to her close associates to malign her, she added.
Acting on her complaint, the FIA set-up a trap to arrest the accused and the doctor was detained from near a restaurant in Gulberg area where he was called by the nurse to meet her as part of the FIA plan.
Sources told The Express Tribune that the officials recovered “obscene videos” of around 50 women from the doctor’s mobile phone.
According to the hospital sources, Dr Abdullah cheated on many women on the pretext of marriage.
During the course of inquiry, the complainant also provided her mobile phone as evidence, which confirmed that the doctor had sent her obscene videos on WhatsApp.
