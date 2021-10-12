What's new

Lahore doctor held for ‘blackmailing women’ through obscene videos

ghazi52

ghazi52

Lahore doctor held for ‘blackmailing women’ through obscene videos

Jinnah Hospital’s Dr Abdullah Haris was allegedly forcing women including a nurse into having illicit relationship


Muhammad Shehzad/Adnan Lodhi
October 12, 2021





LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has detained a doctor of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore for allegedly harassing and blackmailing women through their intimate videos and photos.

One of the victims, who is a nurse at the same hospital and had lodged a complaint with the FIA, claimed Dr Abdullah Haris had recorded her intimate videos while she was in relationship with him.

She alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her into having an illicit relationship with him. The accused had also sent her private videos and pictures to her close associates to malign her, she added.

Acting on her complaint, the FIA set-up a trap to arrest the accused and the doctor was detained from near a restaurant in Gulberg area where he was called by the nurse to meet her as part of the FIA plan.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the officials recovered “obscene videos” of around 50 women from the doctor’s mobile phone.

According to the hospital sources, Dr Abdullah cheated on many women on the pretext of marriage.

During the course of inquiry, the complainant also provided her mobile phone as evidence, which confirmed that the doctor had sent her obscene videos on WhatsApp.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

Nothing ever happens to the likes of him. Ours is a depraved society, devoid of any morality, ethics, or laws. Rich and anyone else able to buy people, can wiggle out of the clutches of the law, or lack of it. Pathetic situation.
 
Deltadart said:
Nothing ever happens to the likes of him. Ours is a depraved society, devoid of of any morality, ethics, or laws. Rich and anyone else able to buy people, can wiggle out of the clutches of the law, or lack of it. Pathetic situation.
All talk and no action no wonder Nora is enjoying biryani in London and Maryam have got the audacity to appear in the to court and give press conference. Appear in NAB court and show up with stone pelting crowd no wonder they don't ask her to appear in the NAB office again. Doctor will be proven innocent soon, nurse will retract her statement and police have solved the crime amicably.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

it has got to a point i would say, by the will of allah, may you kill these people using any force necessary just kill them otherwise they will take you down the lizard hole. if you fail to get rid of these satanic ppl you as a nation/country will cease to exist.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

Salutations to the womenfolks as well who allowed that to happen to them. Women in Pakistan know full well how morally compromised/depraved men in this country who otherwise wear religion on their sleeves are. Some responsibility of these mishaps also lie on them for being so "loose" with men out of wedlock.
 
VCheng said:
Please set the example by leading us all into this path you recommend for others. You show us how to do what you suggest, please.
you buy me heavy machine gun and give black water style military persons, few tanks, planes, drones, and you on the front line to lead me. :cheesy:
 
VCheng

VCheng

Azadkashmir said:
you buy me heavy machine gun and give black water style military persons, few tanks, planes, drones, and you on the front line to lead me. :cheesy:
LOL. How typically quick the retreat. :D

I am not the one suggesting others to take the law into their own hands, but you are, and you should be ashamed of yourself, if you knew what shame meant. Vigilantism is never the answer.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

VCheng said:
Please set the example by leading us all into this path you recommend for others. You show us how to do what you suggest, please.
you think nawaz sharif fat a ss can survive in my town he be stabbed and left for dead for not giving a cigarette or bad eye contact.
VCheng said:
LOL. How typically quick the retreat. :D

I am not the one suggesting others to take the law into their own hands, but you are, and you should be ashamed of yourself, if you knew what shame meant. Vigilantism is never the answer.
you are right from your point of view but then you must also accept your fate as you will no longer exist as a nation or country. these ppl will take whole nation to hell. as they would easily sell out n pack their bags while allowing enemy countries to bomb you to after life.
lets be honest pakistan revolution has been halted or hjacked by these British empire slaves. they have been rewarded for their services. while ordinary pak has died striving for pakistan.
 
