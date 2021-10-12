Lahore doctor held for ‘blackmailing women’ through obscene videos

Deltadart said: Nothing ever happens to the likes of him. Ours is a depraved society, devoid of of any morality, ethics, or laws. Rich and anyone else able to buy people, can wiggle out of the clutches of the law, or lack of it. Pathetic situation. Click to expand...

All talk and no action no wonder Nora is enjoying biryani in London and Maryam have got the audacity to appear in the to court and give press conference. Appear in NAB court and show up with stone pelting crowd no wonder they don't ask her to appear in the NAB office again. Doctor will be proven innocent soon, nurse will retract her statement and police have solved the crime amicably.