Lahore Covered In Thick Smog & Air Pollution - Measures Required

The Mega city, Lahore is covered in thick Smog & Air Pollution - Drastic Measures Required.
Air Purification measures required, Pollution gets on government's nerve and people are getting agitated, causing severe lung problems could result in deaths.
It's like Lahore is turned into a gas chamber, a toxic cloud of chemicals and smoke enveloping the great city. Dangerous gases such as Carbon Monoxide, Nitrogen Dioxide and Sulphur Dioxide also shot up.
Some measures and solutions for the Punjab government and the Pakistani people:
- Vacuum cleaning and sprinkling of water on all roads.
- Focus a team on decreasing the dust from construction sites, outside houses, parks and generator gases.
- A lot of air and truck sprinkling of water everywhere.
- Controlled burning at the landfill sites using piping and venting to reduce uncontrolled toxic emissions at source
- Obtain methane gas and covering of landfills with inert material and alum sludge from water treatment plants
- The vacuum cleaning of roads. Jet pressure pump technique should be used for water sprinkling on footpath edges, road bumps and central verges. This can control dust particles.
- Install new mist fountains and air purifiers like China did important traffic intersections and busy shopping mall areas.
Government should make people aware about dust pollution. And appeal the Pakistanis to inform for the violations of rules.
At this high activity level in Lahore, fittest persons should stay inside. Such pollution can cause serious health issues to everyone, and children, elderly and pregnant women are more prone to bronchial and lung infections.
Air Purification measures required, Pollution gets on government's nerve and people are getting agitated, causing severe lung problems could result in deaths.
It's like Lahore is turned into a gas chamber, a toxic cloud of chemicals and smoke enveloping the great city. Dangerous gases such as Carbon Monoxide, Nitrogen Dioxide and Sulphur Dioxide also shot up.
Some measures and solutions for the Punjab government and the Pakistani people:
- Vacuum cleaning and sprinkling of water on all roads.
- Focus a team on decreasing the dust from construction sites, outside houses, parks and generator gases.
- A lot of air and truck sprinkling of water everywhere.
- Controlled burning at the landfill sites using piping and venting to reduce uncontrolled toxic emissions at source
- Obtain methane gas and covering of landfills with inert material and alum sludge from water treatment plants
- The vacuum cleaning of roads. Jet pressure pump technique should be used for water sprinkling on footpath edges, road bumps and central verges. This can control dust particles.
- Install new mist fountains and air purifiers like China did important traffic intersections and busy shopping mall areas.
Government should make people aware about dust pollution. And appeal the Pakistanis to inform for the violations of rules.
At this high activity level in Lahore, fittest persons should stay inside. Such pollution can cause serious health issues to everyone, and children, elderly and pregnant women are more prone to bronchial and lung infections.