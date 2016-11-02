Lahore Covered In Thick Smog & Air Pollution - Measures Required

Punjab City air pollution crosses red line

LAHORE - The entire population of Lahore is at risk of getting diseases due to ever deteriorating ambient air quality, experts say.In a recently released report, World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that 92 percent of the world population lives in places where air quality levels exceed danger level, posing serious health hazards.As many as six million deaths in a year are linked to exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution.The most dangerous pollutant is particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, or PM2.5.It includes toxins like sulphate and black carbon, which can penetrate deep into the lungs or cardiovascular system.Ninety-four percent are due to non communicable diseases - notably cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.Air pollution also increases the risks for acute respiratory infections.As per the experts, the situation is worse in Lahore where pollution level is much higher than any estimate due to excessive emissions from moving and stationary sources, continuing demolition and construction activity and fast disappearance of trees for development purposes.“Environmental Protection Agency lacks equipment to gauge level of pollution. As such there is no data to determine the ambient air quality.The WHO report has made alarming revelations. Pollution is high in urbanised and industrialized centers of Pakistan.But the situation is bad in developing countries and even worse in cities like Lahore,” said Ahmad Rafay Alam, a leading lawyer and environmentalist.Referring to a report published about a couple of years back, he said that level of pollutants was seven to 14 times higher than the WHO standards in different parts of Lahore during different seasons.“Even during monsoon, level of pollutant was seven times higher than the WHO standards.In winter and following transition period in weather, the level increased 14 times”, he told The Nation.“The level of pollution would have definitely increased due to enhanced emissions from industries and vehicles.Continuous rising of dust from roads is another major source.He said that the prevailing factors have deteriorated ambient air quality to a dangerous level.“PM10 affect eyes, skin, throat and respiratory system. PM2.5 is more dangerous as it enters blood through lungs.This type of pollution has caused considerable increase in cardio vascular diseases.He further said that children were at greater risk of getting diseases due to weak immune system.Such level of pollution, he added, also hinder normal growth of brain of infants.“Even those mostly staying indoors are not free from risk of exposure to pollution.Air polluted with fine particulate matters enters rooms.As such housewives and infants are also at risk of getting diseases.LAHORE:High levels of dust particulates is resulting in warming the overall atmosphere, reduces visibility and causes various types of breathing problems.Following the increased high levels of dust, majority of commuters, travelling on the city roads especially on motorcycles, bicycles and on foot, are facing difficulty in breathing, eye-burning and nausea. Besides this, the residents of adjoining localities where construction work is going on are also suffering from this air- pollution, which has become a major source of asthma, lungs infection and blood pressure.The major air-pollutants present in the air dust particulates are oxides of nitrogen (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and breathing dust (PM2.5). A source at the EPD air testing unit claimed that presently the levels of PM2.5 are higher than the National Air Quality Index (AQI).According to the AQI, pollution level from 0 to 25 is considered clean, 26 to 50 moderate, 51 to 100 unhealthy, 101 to 200 severe and 201 to 300 hazardous. The EPD source said at present the air quality is ranging between 201 to 300 in most of other parts of the city.It is observed that govt. sprinkle water on the roads and its sides along the project area twice a day, which is not sufficient as water becomes dry and dust particulates start spreading due to high traffic.As per rules and regulations, there should be proper environmental wing to tackle environmental issues and hazards, said a senior EPD official adding a proper water sprinkling system should be introduced along the route of the project to avoid release of dust-particulars in the air.Environmentalists believe that dust-particulates named as Particulate Matter (PM) is a key to monitoring air-pollution in every city and in Lahore this level has reached dangerous level recently.They said PM 2.5 is a complex mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets adding particle pollution is made up of a number of components including acids (such as nitrates and sulfates), organic chemicals, metals and soil or dust particles. They further said size of particles is directly linked with their potential for causing health problems as once inhaled these particles can affect the heart and lungs.Citizens said the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) and the City District Government Lahore (CDGL) should take different measures to control the rising air-pollution in the city. They said departments concerned should start paving of the shoulders and plantation along the roads to ensure control in dust emission. Khwaja Awais, a resident of Kapoorthala House, said his younger son is asthmatic and recently he shifted him to his brother’s house in Islamabad because his condition aggravated due to dust. “All of the windows of my house are closed but still it is full of dust,” he said.Heer Malik, a resident of Baghbanpura, said she and her family are badly hit by the increased dust levels because her parents are old and can’t bear this much dust. I have no resources to go outside the city and have to bear this torture, she maintained.Government and residents has to take action.