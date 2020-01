What survey? Care to explain its methodology to me and its depth?



I know things in person, and I am not on the payroll of PTI or another agency. I speak my mind about any issue.



PDF is turning into an echo chamber of sorts where some like-minded individuals like to hear things they want to hear. Ground realities are much different unfortunately.



Pakistan is passing through very difficult times and our Law & Order system is a sham. These issues will not diminish overnight.



The only success story of PTI is the Pakistan Citizen Portal - an initiative whose impact is visible on the ground and through testimonials.

