Lafarge cement factory in northern Syria is hitting by TAF

Mehmetçik Suriye'de DEAŞ ve PKK yuvası Lafarge fabrikasını vurdu! Son dakika... Suriye kuzeyinde terör örgütleriyle Amerikan ve Fransız istihbarat birimlerinin odak noktası Lafarge, Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri tarafından bombalandı.

Lafarge financed Daesh with knowledge of French intelligence - report The cement giant Lafarge constantly informed the French intelligence agencies about its ties with the Daesh terrorist organisation, according to documents obtained by Anadolu Agency.

According to reports from the field, Turkish artillery units are hitting the Lafarge factory.This factory is among the symbolic structures of French support to terrorist organizations in the region. The support provided by the French state to ISIS and the PKK through Lafarge has also been revealed in French local courts in recent years.The French supreme court had revealed that the company paid tens of millions of euros to armed terrorists, including the ISIS, for the cement factory in northern Syria, and provided fortification support to these terrorist organizations. In addition, it was revealed in different documents that these activities took place with the knowledge and protection of the French intelligence.The bombing of this structure, just before Turkiye's operation against the pkk-pyd, has a symbolic meaning.