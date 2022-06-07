Lady of Heaven

Islamic scholars, activists call for ban on British film about prophet’s daughter The film about Fatima al-Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, has already been banned in Pakistan.

The above film is due to be aired in the UK in the coming days - for those who are in the know it depicts the story of Bibi Fatima RA.There is a lot of controversy surrounding the director, financier and false narrative in the movie - so much so that even the Iranians (despite having the largest Shia population) have issued a fatwa for citizens not to watch it.You can read more about the movie and the historical inaccuracies in the post by below: