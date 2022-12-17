Lady Cadet Course 22 (LCC-22)

.,..
*LCC-22 ( Lady Cadet Course 22 )*
*Join Pakistan Army as Captain through Lady Cadet Course (LCC - 22)*
_Only for Female candidates with Undergraduate/Master Degree in the relevant discipline_
*Registration: 28 November to 18 December, 2022*
*Test Schedule : 21st Dec - 28 Dec*
*Eligibility Criteria*
Girls with following degrees are eligible for LCC-22
*ASC ( Army Services Corps )*
MS / MSc / BS / BBA / MBA in
1. Contracting and proucerement or financial management
2. Supply chain management
*Corps of signal*
1. Electrical Telecom Engineering
2. Software Engineering
3. Informtic Security
*Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering*
1. Electronic Engineering
2. Mechatronic Engineering
*Corps of Ordananace*
1. Electrical Engineering
*Corps of Engineers BE / MS in :
1. GIS&RS
2. Environmental Engg
3. Civil Engg
*ISPR MA / MSc / BS in :
1. Media studies
2. Journalism
3. International relation
4. Peace & Conflict studies
5. Defence & strategic studies
*Website:* https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/
