Lady Cadet Course 22 (LCC-22)

.,..*LCC-22 ( Lady Cadet Course 22 )**Join Pakistan Army as Captain through Lady Cadet Course (LCC - 22)*_Only for Female candidates with Undergraduate/Master Degree in the relevant discipline_*Registration: 28 November to 18 December, 2022**Test Schedule : 21st Dec - 28 Dec**Eligibility Criteria*Girls with following degrees are eligible for LCC-22*ASC ( Army Services Corps )*MS / MSc / BS / BBA / MBA in1. Contracting and proucerement or financial management2. Supply chain management*Corps of signal*1. Electrical Telecom Engineering2. Software Engineering3. Informtic Security*Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering*1. Electronic Engineering2. Mechatronic Engineering*Corps of Ordananace*1. Electrical Engineering*Corps of Engineers BE / MS in :1. GIS&RS2. Environmental Engg3. Civil Engg*ISPR MA / MSc / BS in :1. Media studies2. Journalism3. International relation4. Peace & Conflict studies5. Defence & strategic studies*Website:* https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/