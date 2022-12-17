What's new

Lady Cadet Course 22 (LCC-22)

*LCC-22 ( Lady Cadet Course 22 )*

*Join Pakistan Army as Captain through Lady Cadet Course (LCC - 22)*
_Only for Female candidates with Undergraduate/Master Degree in the relevant discipline_

*Registration: 28 November to 18 December, 2022*

*Test Schedule : 21st Dec - 28 Dec*

*Eligibility Criteria*
Girls with following degrees are eligible for LCC-22

*ASC ( Army Services Corps )*

MS / MSc / BS / BBA / MBA in
1. Contracting and proucerement or financial management
2. Supply chain management

*Corps of signal*

1. Electrical Telecom Engineering
2. Software Engineering
3. Informtic Security

*Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering*

1. Electronic Engineering
2. Mechatronic Engineering

*Corps of Ordananace*

1. Electrical Engineering

*Corps of Engineers BE / MS in :

1. GIS&RS
2. Environmental Engg
3. Civil Engg

*ISPR MA / MSc / BS in :

1. Media studies
2. Journalism
3. International relation
4. Peace & Conflict studies
5. Defence & strategic studies

*Website:* https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/


