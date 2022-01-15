'Lady Al Qaeda (Afia Siddiqui)' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freed

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The suspect claims his sister is Aafia Siddiqui, a known terrorist who is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth

Siddiqui was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008 by forces who found her with cyanide and plans to attack the Brooklyn Bridge and Empire State Building

The Al Qaeda operative dubbed ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ bragged to her student friends at the age of just 21 that she would be proud to be on the FBI’s Most Wanted list

Siddiqui, who was a biology major at MIT, said in 1993 she wanted to do ‘something to help our Muslim brothers and sisters’ even if it was illegal

The unknown assailant took the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville during religious services around 11.30am

Before the livestream cut off, the unknown assailant can be heard saying, 'I'm going to die. Don't cry about me'













