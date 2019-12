Zardari files bail plea on medical grounds



The former president filed a writ petition under Article 199 of the Constitution, pending before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accountability court-II.



Zardari, who filed for bail, is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments. He is a heart patient, having three stents in his heart.



According to the petition, Zardari has a Holter monitor attached to his chest, enabling doctors to check and note variations in his heartbeat and blockages in his arteries.



It also noted that Zardari is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.