Ladder-maker Werner Co. to close Louisville plant, ship jobs to MexicoChris Otts Aug 21, 2018LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Werner Co., the maker of ladders and other products, will shutter its plant in the Jeffersontown area and lay off all 118 workers by March of 2019.The Greenville, Pennsylvania-based company said in a statement Tuesday that it would transfer the work to its Juarez, Mexico plant, which has excess capacity and makes similar products.Lori Bremick, the manager of the Louisville plant, cited “business pressures” in a letter dated Monday notifying state officials of the closure.She referred a reporter to the company's statement, which does not address whether the aluminum tariffs imposed earlier this year by President Trump were a factor in the plant closure.