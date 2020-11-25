Ladakh : Soldiers will be able to fight weather, Doppler radar will be installed | Best Defence Coaching The infrastructure of the Meteorological Department is being upgraded in Leh. Doppler radar is being installed here soon. Every movement of the army will benefit from it.

The infrastructure of the Meteorological Department is being upgraded in Leh. Doppler radar is being installed here soon. Every movement of the army will benefit from it. Along with this, 10 new weather observatories will be set up all over Ladakh. According to officials, accurate data from every corner will benefit from accurate weather forecasting.An official of the Meteorological Department said that the meteorological department in Leh is being fully setup to accurately predict the weather in Ladakh. In this, Doppler radar will also be installed there, so that every action of the weather will be available soon. The official said that the speciality of the radar is that it can detect changes in the weather within less than half an hour.He said that at present there are only three places in Ladakh at Leh, Kargil and Dras, but soon 10 more places will be established in the entire union territory. These include places like Zanskar, Parchik, Sanku, Nyoma, Turtuk, Nobra, Pangu. Not only this, radiation, pollution and ozone units will also be set up by the Meteorological Department in Leh.Experts say that the upgrade in infrastructure in Ladakh by the Meteorological Department will prove to be quite beneficial not only to the local people but also to the army deployed in the entire Ladakh region. In the absence of weather forecast, many times the soldiers have to face problems, but due to the installation of all these things by the Meteorological Department, the army will provide all the information of the weather ahead of time.