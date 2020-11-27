What's new

Ladakh gets largest solar project at Leh Indian Air Force station

The project namely 'Provision of Solar Photo Voltaic Powerplant 1.5 MW' has been completed within 12 months well before the completion deadline of March 31, 2021, a defence spokesman said.
The Union Territory of Ladakh has got the largest solar power project setup under the Centre's 'Make In India' initiative at Leh IAF station to provide sustainable energy alternative to fossil fuel and traditional methods of energy generation.

"The largest solar project at a high altitude in the entire Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been established at IAF Station Leh," he said.


The spokesman said the project was conceptualised under Make In India, and executed to provide sustainable energy alternative to fossil fuel and traditional methods.

It is the largest installed solar project till date out of the target of 300 MW in three phases for defence sectors and 14 MW for Leh region as set by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The project worth Rs 122 crore was recently inaugurated by Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, Commander-in-chief, Western Air Command, he added.

