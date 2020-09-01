Ladakh Centric Hotan AB Adds More Fighters ,AWACS and Choppers

While the Indians may harp about how they have an advantage over the Chinese because their airbases are closer to the LAC, this is actually in the Chinese' favor. Having a lot of airbases close to the Chinese border means they are extremely easy targets for long range artillery, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and any other munitions the PLA could throw at it (which is a limitless amount).The Indians' very weak air defenses, even when the S-400 arrives, will cost them dearly against these strikes. If the Indians decide to jam pack their airbases with aircraft, then you will witness something like the Six Day War or the first two days of Operation Barbarossa in the destruction of hundreds of IAF planes.The Chinese on the other hand have left their closest air bases relatively unoccupied with aircraft, albeit with a very large SAM presence, as to anticipate an Indian first strike. If war comes, the PLAAF in Tibet, consisting of mainly older J-11 and J-10 aircraft, can immediately be reinforced by surrounding theatre commands. Meanwhile, the Indian strike force (assuming India attacks first), will suffer heavy losses from SAMs and Chinese fighters in these forward air bases all the while accomplishing little to nothing except inflict minor losses, which would have minimal impact on the PLAAF counteroffensive. By the time the surviving Indian aircraft have expended their munitions, they will find nothing but flames and smoke engulfing their home bases, courtesy of Chinese missile strikes.