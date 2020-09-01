What's new

Ladakh Centric Hotan AB Adds More Fighters ,AWACS and Choppers

Hotan AB has been in the limelight recently because of its close proximity to Ladakh. Hotan is supplemented by a few other PLAAF AB in the vicinity, some base H-6 Bombers in Kashghar and some J-11s in Nguri AB. PAF has been a regular visitor to Hotan AB on account of Shaheen Exercises.
1599760333164.png


Today some Indian sights counted more then 100 planes of different varieties in Hotan AB, much to their HORROR.
1599760514421.png


1599760550324.png


1599760587614.png


1599760635516.png
 
India was begging China for a face saver during the 2 hour meeting that Indian EAM S Jaishankar had with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

India agreed to withdraw and pullback all its troops.

*****************************************************************************************

The crucial meeting between EAM S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi has ended. The meeting went on for almost two hours. The two leaders were meeting to discuss the current border situation, ways to de-escalate, disengage completely at LAC.

www.indiatoday.in

India-China meet: Crucial meeting over Ladakh standoff ends | LIVE

The foreign ministers of India and China On Thursday held a crucial meeting in Moscow to discuss the current border situation, ways to de-escalate, disengage completely at LAC.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
While the Indians may harp about how they have an advantage over the Chinese because their airbases are closer to the LAC, this is actually in the Chinese' favor. Having a lot of airbases close to the Chinese border means they are extremely easy targets for long range artillery, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and any other munitions the PLA could throw at it (which is a limitless amount).

The Indians' very weak air defenses, even when the S-400 arrives, will cost them dearly against these strikes. If the Indians decide to jam pack their airbases with aircraft, then you will witness something like the Six Day War or the first two days of Operation Barbarossa in the destruction of hundreds of IAF planes.

The Chinese on the other hand have left their closest air bases relatively unoccupied with aircraft, albeit with a very large SAM presence, as to anticipate an Indian first strike. If war comes, the PLAAF in Tibet, consisting of mainly older J-11 and J-10 aircraft, can immediately be reinforced by surrounding theatre commands. Meanwhile, the Indian strike force (assuming India attacks first), will suffer heavy losses from SAMs and Chinese fighters in these forward air bases all the while accomplishing little to nothing except inflict minor losses, which would have minimal impact on the PLAAF counteroffensive. By the time the surviving Indian aircraft have expended their munitions, they will find nothing but flames and smoke engulfing their home bases, courtesy of Chinese missile strikes.
 
Rafales, Su-30MKIs, and their air-launched cruise missiles will make short work of the J-11s and H-6s at Hotan. IAF brass probably already knows that J-11s have no air-to-surface capability and that the H-6s will be detected by the Rafale's AESA radar as soon as they take off.

India is in a prime position to pull of a Six-Day-War-style preemptive strike to ensure that the PLAAF contingent is out of action while IA artillery decimates PLA troops, much like what Israel did to her Arab neighbors in the namesake war.
 
lol 😆😅 . what about their air defence systems and electronic war fare equipment ?
 
There is a thread on IAF SU 30s and Rafales it may answer all your wrong assertions.
defence.pk

Featured - Rafale’s Impact on IAF’s Air Power Capabilities by Air Cdre Kaiser Tufail,

Rafale’s Impact on IAF’s Air Power Capabilities September 10, 2020 Air Cdre Kaiser Tufail (Retd) Quite clearly, the inadequacy of IAF’s Su-30MKI and MiG-29 twin-engine fighters in the air superiority role led to the decision to acquire the Rafale, ostensibly a more modern and capable...
defence.pk
 
the point is rafael isnt battle tested neither it is ready to deploy .
su-30 had been a victim of electronic warfare (27th FeB). plus it has availability issues .
.
.
amount of planes india could deploy China could double it . plus their AWACS .
Air defence systems & continues threat of a 2nd front attack from Pakistan . after all Shaheen series exercise are done for these types of scenarios.
.
.
last but not the least what about their Rocket Force?
dont you think they will use the sector where they have a clear cut advantage over india .
.
you think you will bomb their Airfields and have 6 days bombing missions and they wont retaliate with their rocket force ?
.
what makes you think that theu wont bomb the hell out of indian defences , airfields and even cities?
i think you dont know that your national Capital (new delhi) lies with in the range of their Rocket Artillery.
.
.
lets not discuss Missile's Sector now .
 
