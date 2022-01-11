Ladakh admin removes Urdu as mandatory language for various posts in Revenue department BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal informed about it via social media site.

In a major development, the administration of Union Territory Lakdah has removed Urdu as a test language for various posts in the Revenue department.BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal informed about it via social media site.He posted, "Now URDU is no more a compulsory language for the recruitment in Ladakh Revenue Deptt. True freedom from the psychological colonialism of Article 370 as well as liberation from the imposed Urdu language by Kashmiri rulers over Ladakh. " Namgyal has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Radhakrishna Mathur for this.According to the notification issued by Principal Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal, instead of ‘Knowledge of Urdu’, ‘Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university has been made mandatory. Let us tell you that Leh and Kargil are two districts in Ladakh. Urdu has been the language of land and revenue records. Courts (lower courts) and FIRs are also written in Urdu. Urdu is the medium of instruction taught in government schools, especially in Muslim-majority areas of Kashmir, Kargil, and Jammu.It is noteworthy that BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had written to Home Minister Amit Shah last year demanding changes in revenue rules (removal of Urdu) for reinstatement in posts like Patwari and Naib Tehsildar. He said that this is the most important change after the abrogation of Article 370. Real freedom came from the language imposed for decades.