Russia to Upgrade its First Project 677 Lada-class Submarine St. Petersburg

“There are plans to carry out the medium repair of the ship and upgrade it to the level of the first serial-produced submarine of the type. The work will take from two to three years,” the source said, without specifying when the repair would begin. ​



Project 677 lead Lada-class submarine St. Petersburg passed all Russian Navy tests

The Project 677 Lada-class lead diesel-electric submarine (SSK) B-585 Saint Petersburg has passed all the main types of tests and substantiated its design characteristics. Thus, favorable conditions have been created for the domestic industry to receive additional orders from Russia’s Ministry of Defense for ships of this type and conclude contracts for the export version, Amur 1650, under military-technical cooperation, the Zvezda TV channel reported.

Project 677 was developed under the supervision of Rubin’s General Designer Yuri Kormilitsyn. The primary mission for SSKs of this type is to search and destroy enemy submarines. Having implemented a lot of new technologies and advanced design solutions, the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering developed a unique ship. During its trials in the Baltic Sea and later (from mid-2013 to the present) at the Northern Fleet’s testing ranges, St. Petersburg demonstrated excellent “hunter” capabilities. In dueling situations with surface ships and submarines of other projects, the boat was the first to detect a simulated enemy. This gave its commander an opportunity to occupy an advantageous attack position and unexpectedly conduct a simulated launch ​

Amur-class submarine



Planned versions



The submarine “Amur 950” has less displacement than a class submarines “Kilo” and “Amur-1650” Example of vertical launch missile silos which could also be fitted on Amur-1650/Lada Class





Main control room of Amur ​

