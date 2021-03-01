Lactose Intolerance in Pakistan: Prevalence and Related Issues

Prevalence of adult lactose intolerance in Pakistan was found 60%. it is around 90% in India. Some Asian countries have that number as high as 100% !Pakistan stands among world largest milk producing countries and it produces 45billion milk per annum described by (Pakistan dairy development company). A little is known about the prevalence of lactose intolerance in Pakistan. Prevalence of primary adult lactose mal-absorption in Pakistan was found 60% .Till date, no further research has been conducted related to lactose intolerance in Pakistan. Due to increasing problems related to lactose intolerance at national and international level and its high prevalence (100) % among some Asian countries, there was a need to conduct a study related to lactose intolerance in Pakistan. This is a research book focusing a real life scenario in Pakistani subjects.