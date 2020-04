Lack of Urban Planning Harming Tourism Potential of Pakistan's Big Cities

Lack of Urban Planning Harming Tourism Potential of Pakistan's Big CitiesBy AzadPakistan2009By AzadPakistan2009Tourism is a great avenue for any Nation to generate residual Income on a yearly basis by simply being organized. Each year Millions travel across the globe in order to see the world and in doing so they spend anywhere from $5,000 USD to $10,000 USD on Family vacations. Now if the figure is really viewed at much higher level as the total number of annual travelers the figure could reach close to Million to 10 million Tourists or more in a country which attracts vacation goers each year. Pakistan since the 1980’s fell behind in attracting Tourist to its country and there are many factors associated to it. Some of these factors include Political cloud, which prevented proper distribution of financial budget to all city organizations so they can do the work for beautification of Cities. Sometimes the issue was simply not having the right people to get the Job done at the top of the food chain. Sometimes there was just not enough funding available to go around. So how can Pakistan bridge the gap so that Pakistani Big Top 10 cities start to look like cities in Singapore, Japan , South Korea or China or Even UAE.Let us first examine what makes Pakistan a great tourist attraction to attract families or group of Adventuring Friends? Well Pakistan is a diverse landscape, the foreign exchange rates mean that if you are bringing in Dollars into Pakistan, you will be able to eat for considerably less and also be able to live easily or travel easily around for almost minimum monetary value. A $100 can get you a lot of entertainment in Pakistan. Pakistan is blessed with different terrain. Pakistan has Sea Views in Karachi, Vast farming lands in Punjab, Fantastic mountain ranges in KPK and lush green valleys and forests. And then you have Baluchistan the Virgin Province of Pakistan, uncharted, unexplored offering so many places where perhaps no Human has ever travelled to in last 100,000 Years. Each city has a unique flavor as you travel thru it , the question really is are you a City Person or do you like to enjoy the Natural Views?Pakistan was a prime destination for Tourist[2] back in 60’s and 70’s [1], simply because during that time Middle East as we know it did not actually exist as it does today. Many people form Middle East often travelled across Asia some even came to Pakistan. Then of course Pakistan was openly promoted in the American or British society as a great destination to visit simply because of strong ties enjoyed between Pakistan and Americans or British. For Common wealth nations, Pakistan was more familiar as Pakistan was an ex colony and many folks were also aware of Pakistan due to shared sport pass time. During the end of 70’s of course the regional dynamics started to shift, and the political tectonic plate shifts left Pakistan with large amount of Refugees from Afghanistan and also the Iran-USA political disagreement, meant a disturbance for flourishing of Natural Trade in region. While this seismic shift was happening Pakistan was also going thru a major Political Ballet, where the military under General Zia Ul Haq discharged Bhutto’s Government. Pakistan’s Economic Balloon was pretty much deflated by the time 90’s came along. All this really meant in end was that various institutes specially the ones that maintained Services inside the City corroded due to lack of appropriate planning between 70’s and 90’sUrban Cities suffered with properly developing City systems to keep the cities looking at their best. Many of the programs to develop the city’s visual appearance suffered due to lack of budget distribution and the political disagreements between various parties in some Provinces prevented the proper development of urban plans. The secondary aspect or problems which hindered the city’s progress was simply the fact large number of Village population as heading to Cities to try their luck to become something other than a farmer. The extra people in system put pressure on the Transport system and Trains, eventually these modes of transportation became exhausted. At same time, the existing large transport systems in Cities suffered. As the buses became older by the year, no concrete planning existed to service the Buses and keep them looking in Top shape. This ultimately lead large group of populated to experiment with travelling on Motor Bike. Now while the Motor bike is a very honorable way to travel but when large urban population starts to use bikes, then it becomes a massive problem to figure out traffic issues, parking issues and dangerous accidents due to careless driving. In Due time gradually the cities started to corrode away. What that simply means in term of attracting Tourist is that the cities lost their appeal to attract serious amount of Travelers. Various other problems started to emerge, such as excessive number of Taxies on road, excessive number of Rickshaws on road and also excessive number of broken down Buses running long hours. At the same times the bike population exploded, every Tom Harry and Dick , now had a motor bike and when people started to go to work these Motor bikes cluttered the walkways across the city. The annoying Motor Bikes and Rickshaw helped increase the Noise pollution in Cities.Examining the situation from Foreign country Tourist perspective, Pakistani cities started to lose their charm in front of Tourist the moment. The cites became just crowded with Taxis and Cab. The major contributing factor was really lack of Local Provincial government taking a major stance.A corrective measure can only be visualized when we will have Province wide budget distributed and it is tracked in real time.[1] https://www.npr.org/sections/pictur...-pakistans-past-the-beatles-booze-and-bikinis [2] https://tribune.com.pk/story/785077/tourism-has-fallen-from-great-peaks/ @Slav Defence or @webaster or @Horus or @WAJsal or @Irfan Baloch